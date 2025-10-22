“He was significantly missed in the opening game” - Michael Clarke’s massive praise for Indian star ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke believes Team India missed their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya massively in the opening ODI at Perth. The Men in Blue struggled with bat and ball as the hosts pulled off a comfortable seven-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

Hardik played a pivotal role in India's most recent 2025 Asia Cup triumph in the UAE. However, he suffered a left quadriceps injury in India's final Super Four game against Sri Lanka, relegating him to the sidelines for the final.

Talking about the significance of Hardik's absence to India's cause, Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast (9:37):

"His bowling, if he's fully fit, is so important to India, whether it's T20, ODI or if he was still playing Tests. So he was significantly missed in the opening game. His power-hitting in the middle, the bowling and his attitude as well, that take on the Australian attitude, he's always played that brand of cricket."

Hardik has arguably been India's most valuable white-ball player over the past few years, playing a significant role in the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy triumphs.

"I wish Hardik was still playing Test cricket" - Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke believes Hardik Pandya would be incredibly valuable for Team India if he were still playing Test cricket. The 31-year-old has not played the red-ball format since 2018, owing to fitness concerns.

"I wish Hardik was still playing Test cricket. I just think he's the genuine bowling all-rounder," said Clarke (via the aforementioned source).

The former Australian skipper also believes India missed ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah on a spicy Perth wicket in the opening ODI. Chasing 131 in their 26 overs, the Australian batter dealt with the Indian bowlers with relative ease to complete the run chase in the 22nd over.

"First and foremost, they missed Bumrah. You add someone with Bumrah's class at 145+ on that pitch, though I still feel they didn't make enough runs, but with Bumrah, it's a very different attack," he stated.

Bumrah has been rested for the ODI series but will return for the following five-match T20I affair on the Australian tour. Team India will aim to level the ongoing ODI series in the must-win second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23.

