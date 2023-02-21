"He can't speak"- Shoaib Akhtar explains why Babar Azam has failed to become biggest brand in Pakistan

Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his teammates for their poor speaking skills. He pointed out that modern-era Pakistan stars are not the best on mic, which is why retired cricketers are still getting more brand endorsement deals than them.

In a short clip from Shoaib Akhtar's interview with Suno TV, the former Pakistan speedster slammed Babar Azam and co. for not working on their speaking skills. He feels that Azam could become the biggest brand in the nation but his poor speaking skills have let him down.

"I'll tell it openly. Babar Azam should be the biggest brand of Pakistan. Why he hasn't become the biggest brand of Pakistan? Because he can't speak. Aur koi ladka hai jo bol sakta ho? (Is there any other guy who can speak)," Akhtar said.

"Why only me and Afridi are coming in the ads. The reason why is that we take it as a job," he concluded.

While Shoaib Akhtar has a different view, Azam has been one of the biggest stars to emerge from Pakistan cricket in recent times. His fantastic performances have helped him become one of the world's best batters across formats.

Babar Azam is currently playing for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League 2023

Pakistan cricket team's star players, including Babar, are playing in the Pakistan Super League right now. Azam joined Peshawar Zalmi in the trade window ahead of the PSL 2023 season. Peshawar unsurprisingly appointed him as their new captain.

The Peshawar-based franchise have gotten off to a decent start in PSL 2023. They beat the Karachi Kings in the first match and recorded a victory over the Quetta Gladiators last night. It will be interesting to see if Azam can lead Peshawar to the championship this year.

