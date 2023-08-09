"He started off as a batter” – Chris Broad makes surprise revelation about his son Stuart Broad after 17-year-long career

Former England cricketer-turned-referee Chris Broad has made a surprise revelation weeks after his son Stuart Broad bid adieu to international cricket following Ashes 2023. The 65-year-old said that the speedster first started as a batter before Leicestershire saw his ability to bowl.

With the bat, Stuart Broad amassed 3663 runs in 167 Tests, including one ton and 13 half-centuries, with the best score of 169 against Pakistan while playing at No. 9.

Chris Broad told the BBC:

"It has been surprising - particularly as a bowler. He started off as a batter but Leicestershire saw he had the ability to bowl and he grew into this guy who was 6ft 6ins, who was able to get it down the other end quite quickly. It was his control, line and length that was impressive - right from the start.”

Stuart retired as the second-best successful pacer in Test history, finishing with 604 wickets in 167 Tests. He finished as the fifth-highest wicket-getter in Tests, only behind Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (690), late Shane Warne (708), and Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

With 153 scalps in 40 Tests, the 37-year-old also ended as the highest wicket-taker for England in the Ashes history, including 20 wickets in the recently concluded five-game series.

“He has done fantastically well” – Chris Broad lauds Stuart Broad

Chris Broad further lauded Stuart Broad, who smashed a six and took a wicket off the last ball of his career, for 17-year-long stint in international cricket. On this, he said:

"It's been terrific. He has done fantastically well. The whole family have been extremely proud of his performances.”

He continued:

"I am clearly proud and honoured to have watched a number of his performances. He has been a shining light throughout his career. He has set an example for a lot of people to follow and I hope lots of people do follow him. He has played it tough but has played it in a friendly manner. He has tried his hardest whenever he has gone out into the middle."

Chris further congratulated Stuart for his longevity. He added that the pacer made the right call about his retirement.

“Retiring was absolutely the right thing for him to do. It worked out perfect. It was a really nice way for the supporting public to be able wito sh him well in whatever comes next. It was his way of saying thank you very much," he added.

England Cricket @englandcricket

Final delivery



@StuartBroad8, what a way to go out 🤝



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Z5FQ7Dvoc4 Final shotFinal delivery@StuartBroad8, what a way to go out 🤝

Stuart Broad is currently working as a commentator in The Hundred.