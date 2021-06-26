"He is still not ready"- Kieron Pollard on Sunil Narine returning to international cricket

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has stated that spinner Sunil Narine will make his comeback to international cricket once he regains confidence in his bowling. Pollard further added that the Kolkata Knight Riders bowler is still not ready to feature in the national team.

With the IPL 2021 being cut short midway through the season, Kieron Pollard suggested that Narine is not yet comfortable with his bowling action. Pollard told ESPNCricinfo:

"He (Narine) had indicated to the selectors that he might have been available after the IPL. Then, the IPL was cut short halfway through so he might not have got the necessary preparation or confidence in his action, so he indicated that he is still not ready. We'll play it by ear as we go along."

13-member squad named for the first and second CG Insurance T20 Internationals against South Africa. #WIvSA



See the squad⬇️https://t.co/qtw0q82rNY — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 25, 2021

Sunil Narine last represented the West Indies in a T20I in 2019. With the T20 World Cup set to take place in the sub-continent later this year, Kieron Pollard will be keen to have an experienced campaigner like Narine in the side.

Why not use the little bit of cricket they have left in them?"- Kieron Pollard on veteran players making a comeback in the T20 side

Chris Gayle

Although Sunil Narine will miss the upcoming 5-match T20 series against South Africa, the Caribbean outfit have some experienced cricketers in their squad of 13 players.

The average age of their squad for the series against the Proteas is 31, with Chris Gayle at 41 being the most senior member in the side. Other players well past their thirties are Fidel Edwards (39), Dwayne Bravo (37), Lendl Simmons (36) and skipper Kieron Pollard himself (34).

Pollard doesn't see any issue with this as he feels the veterans still have a lot to offer. Speaking about the age of the squad, Kieron Pollard argued:

"If these guys are assets to us, why not use the little bit of cricket they have left in them? Some of these guys play around the world and then when we see them around the world, we ask why they are not playing for us, and now they are."

The West Indies might be the current World T20 champions, but they have only won two of their last eight T20I bilateral series. A major reason for their poor run has been the unavailability of their key players.

However, with the T20 World Cup around the corner, the senior players have made a comeback and are expected to be available for selection during the mega event.

Today is the day!🙌🏾 Rally behind the #MenInMaroon in the 1st T20I. #WIvSA #MissionMaroon



⏰: 2 P.M. Eastern Caribbean/ 3 P.M. Jamaica pic.twitter.com/9tlqUb1ggQ — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 26, 2021

