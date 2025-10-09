"He should have a strong finish to the end" - R Ashwin's massive praise for Indian batter ahead of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

India’s legendary spinner R Ashwin has heaped praise on opening batter KL Rahul. The 33-year-old was last seen in action during the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, where he scored his 11th Test century, making 100 off 197 balls in India’s only innings. The hosts went on to win the match by an innings and 140 runs.

Ad

Ahead of the second Test, scheduled to begin on Friday, October 10, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Ashwin spoke highly of Rahul, expressing his happiness over how the right-handed batter has understood and refined his game. Speaking on his YouTube channel on Thursday, October 9, Ashwin said:

“I always feel that KL Rahul makes tough runs look very easy. But I am so happy that KL Rahul found this game, because KL Rahul has the quality and class that he can get out in such a match, as it can be very easy for him. But he didn’t give up. He converted that into a hundred. I really hope, for KL Rahul’s good and the game he has, that this situation he finds himself in could be the second or third wing of KL Rahul.”

Ad

Trending

“I really think he should have a strong finish to the end right now. He looks in great form. His fitness looks good. It looks like he has understood his game inside out. And it looks like he has got a lot of hunger. This hundred is not about KL Rahul’s game; this hundred is about defining KL Rahul, the batter, for the Indian team,” he added.

Ad

KL Rahul has represented India in 64 Tests, scoring 3,889 runs at an average of 36.00, which includes 19 half-centuries and 11 centuries.

“I shouldn’t get out” - R Ashwin reveals veteran all-rounder’s batting mindset

In the same video, R Ashwin also spoke about Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 104 off 176 balls in the first Test against the West Indies. Sharing insights into Jadeja’s mindset, Ashwin said:

Ad

“Jadeja’s theory is very simple: I shouldn’t get out. That’s what he tells himself. I shouldn’t be out, I won’t be out. If you want to declare, I’ll come out; otherwise, I’m staying. That’s Jadeja’s mindset, and he showed that once again.”

Jadeja has featured in 86 Tests, scoring 3,990 runs at an average of 38.73, with 27 half-centuries and six centuries to his credit. The left-arm spinner has also taken 334 wickets, including 15 five-wicket hauls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news