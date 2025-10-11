“He should have supported that” - Former India cricketer blames Shubman Gill for Yashasvi Jaiswal’s run-out in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former India cricketer and coach, Sanjay Bangar, feels that Shubman Gill should have responded to Yashasvi Jaiswal's call for a quick single to avoid the unfortunate runout on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies. The opening batter and skipper were entangled in a major mix-up, leading to the dismissal of the former for 175 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, October 11.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, on the verge of the third double hundred of his career, was eager for a single during the second over of the first session on Day 2. He drove the ball to mid-off, and left his crease for the other end. Gill, however, was not convinced, and sent his partner back after a quick glance at the ball.

But Jaiswal had reached the point of no return, and was stranded midway through the pitch as the fielder sent in a throw at the striker's end for the wicket-keeper to complete the dismissal. The opening batter showcased his frustration to the skipper before making his way to the pavilion.

Fans and pundits have been divided over who was at fault for the unfortunate dismissal. Sanjay Bangar has placed the blame on Shubman Gill, opining that the judgement of the striker had to be trusted in such a scenario.

"The drive was played, and Shubman Gill did have a look at the ball and had a start from the non-striker's end before saying no. The speed at which Jaiswal hit the shot, Gill may have been thinking about that. The call was the striker's, he should have supported that, because he had moved a bit further after watching the ball, and Jasiwal had covered a lot of distance as well by then," Bangar said on Jio Hotstar.

Yashasvi Jaiswal could not capitalise on the foundation he had set while batting the entirety of Day 1. The youngster now has seven Test hundreds, with three of them coming on home soil.

Shubman Gill recorded his highest Test score on home soil as India declared on 518-5 in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

The Indian skipper had the task of anchoring India's innings after Jaiswal's early dismissal on Day 2. After a watchful and sedate start in the final session on Day 1, Gill broke the shackles to put pressure on the West Indies bowlers. He put on important partnerships with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel while registering the 10th Test hundred of his career.

He remained unbeaten on 129, which is now his highest score in home Tests, surpassing the 128 he scored in the fourth Test of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar series in Ahmedabad. India opted to declare the innings on 518-5 following Dhruv Jurel's dismissal to Roston Chase in the 135th over.

