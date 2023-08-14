"He should be there" - Aakash Chopra wants Tilak Varma to be picked in India's Asia Cup squad

Aakash Chopra has lauded Tilak Varma for bringing his all-round game to the fore in the recently concluded T20I series between India and the West Indies. The former Indian opener reckons the youngster should be picked in the Men in Blue's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Varma scored an 18-ball 27 in India's total of 165/9 in the final T20I against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday, August 13. He also dismissed Nicholas Pooran with the second delivery he bowled but could not stop the Windies from registering an eight-wicket win and thereby clinching the five-match series 3-2.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the two bright spots in India's batting in the series decider. Regarding Varma, he said:

"Suryakumar Yadav came and Tilak Varma was alongside him. Tilak Varma's story is that he hit 19 runs in the sixth over. When he plays, he plays extremely well. Tilak Varma got out to Roston Chase, who took a good diving catch."

Chopra added:

"Tilak Varma also bowled. He hit a six off the second ball he faced (on his T20I debut) and he dismissed Nicholas Pooran off the second ball he bowled. He is an off-spinner and bats left-handed. Tilak Varma is doing everything so that his name comes in the Asia Cup team. He should be there and then the World Cup, you never know."

Varma was India's highest run-getter in the T20Is against the West Indies. The left-handed batter amassed 173 runs in five innings at an excellent average of 57.67 and an equally impressive strike rate of 140.65.

"Suryakumar Yadav was absolutely stellar" - Aakash Chopra

Suryakumar Yadav scored 61 runs off 45 deliveries.

Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav for playing another pleasing knock. He stated:

"Suryakumar Yadav was absolutely stellar. Once again it seemed like an odd catch might go to hand but he batted beautifully. He played shots all around the park."

The reputed commentator added that conditions didn't allow the unconventional batter to play more freely. He explained:

"The knock was not that quick. What was the reason for that? It was because this pitch was not that good. If it had been an extremely flat pitch, he would have scored runs very quickly but even he needed some time on this pitch."

Suryakumar struck four fours and three sixes during his 61-run knock. With wickets falling regularly at the other end, he held the Indian innings together before he was dismissed by Jason Holder in the 18th over.

