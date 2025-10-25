“He is ticking all the boxes right” - Zaheer Khan’s massive praise for Indian star amid AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan lavished praise on Harshit Rana's stellar display with the ball in the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), on Saturday, October 25. The right-arm pacer finished with figures of 4-39 off 8.4 overs as the Men in Blue restricted the opposition to just 236 in the dead rubber contest.

Ad

Harshit Rana had been on the higher side of the economy in each of the first two matches of the series, but made a resounding statement after retaining his place in the playing XI. He was a tad shaky with the new ball in the first powerplay, but made a massive impact in his second spell, beginning with the crucial wicket of Alex Carey.

The youngster ran through the Australian lower order by dismissing Mitchell Owen for just one, and then claiming the wickets of Cooper Connolly and Josh Hazlewood in the space of a couple of deliveries to end the innings.

Ad

Trending

Zaheer Khan opined that with this recent cameo with the bat in the second ODI, followed by his career-best figures, Harshit Rana is on the right track, as these displays will help with his confidence as well.

"You need matches like these. At the international level, that is one bridge you have to cross in your head as well, to say that, 'Yes, I can do this, I can be the leader of the pack'. This game, for Harshit Rana, for sure can be that kind of a game, where he starts believing in his ability. He is ticking all the boxes right," Zaheer Khan said on Cricbuzz during the ininngs break.

Ad

India managed to bowl out Australia with more than three overs to spare, meaning that only spin twins Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav completed their full quota of 10 overs. Spearhead Mohammed Siraj, on the other hand, was taken off the attack after the end of his first spell at the end of the powerplay, and was never called upon again by Shubman Gill.

"I think it is just the way that the game unfolded. Six bowling options you have, if someone is having a good run, you just continue with that. Two left-handers were batting, Axar was also under-bowled. Axar was the pick of the bowlers, he was economical, got the wicket of Marsh, but when you have six bowlers, you will have someone who will be underbowled. What matters is that 236 is a damn good effort from the bowlers," Zaheer Khan added.

Ad

Despite the unavailability of Nitish Kumar Reddy due to a left quadriceps injury, Team India had six bowling options as specialist bowler Kuldeep Yadav replaced him in the playing XI.

"I think that debate is settled" - Zaheer Khan on the selection conundrum between Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja amid AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

The Indian selection committee chose not to include Ravindra Jadeja for the Australia tour, as Axar Patel and Washington Sundar were chosen for the spin all-rounder role.

Ad

Axar Patel has had a solid series with both bat and ball, recording vital cameos while coming in at No.5, and bowling tight spells to keep things in check. The left-arm spinner was the most economical bowler for India in the third ODI, after conceding just 18 runs off his six overs, alongwith the key scalp of opposition skipper Mitchell Marsh.

Zaheer Khan reflected on how Axar Patel is now ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the pecking order.

Ad

"There is no doubt about that. That progression and transition has become very natural. There was a time where you would think who to pick in white-ball cricket, but now I think that debate is settled, because the selectors and team management will look to go in a new direction looking at the age difference as well. It was something that was eventually going to happen. Jadeja had a terrific run, and Axar is just taking it a notch higher," Zaheer Khan concluded.

The all-rounder could have a key role to play with the bat as well in the tricky run chase. At the time of writing, India are well placed at 60-0 after 9.2 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news