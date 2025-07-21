"He is trying to copy what Virat did last time" - Former Indian batter's scathing attack on Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 21, 2025 19:54 IST
England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill has struggled as captain despite his stellar batting performances in England [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian batter Manoj Tiwary launched a scathing attack on skipper Shubman Gill for his over-the-top aggression since becoming Test captain. The 25-year-old took over from Rohit Sharma a month before the England tour, after leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the playoffs in IPL 2025.

Gill has been in sparkling form with the bat in the first three England Tests, leading all scorers with 607 runs at an average of over 101 in six innings. However, he got involved in several fiery exchanges in the third Test at Lord's, including an ugly one at the end of the third day with England opener Zak Crawley.

Unfortunately for the right-hander, he failed in both innings of the contest after heroic performances in the opening two Tests.

Talking about Gill's attitude as captain, Tiwary told SportsBoom (via Hindustan Times):

"I don't like the way captain Gill is going about things. I think he is trying to copy what Virat did last time. And as a result, it is not helping his batting. Ever since he became a captain in the IPL, I have noticed that he is getting into an aggressive mindset, and having animated chats with umpires. It was unlike Gill. He doesn't need to show that kind of aggression, and doesn't have to prove anything."
Tiwary added:

"He can stick to his style of being aggressive. It doesn't mean that you have to always give it back verbally. Aggression can also be shown by winning Test matches. India could have easily led the series 2-1. Such aggression is not good for the game, especially from the captain of the Indian cricket team."
India eventually lost the Lord's outing by 22 runs to find themselves 1-2 behind in the best-of-five series.

"If you use slang, the next generation will pick it up" - Manoj Tiwary on Shubman Gill's on-field aggression

Manoj Tiwary believes that captains using unhealthy language to express their anger has become an unwarranted trend in Indian cricket, setting the wrong precedent for the next generation. Despite his questionable captaincy, Gill has been breaking batting records for fun in the ongoing England series.

The 25-year-old recorded the highest score by an Indian batter in a Test in England and the highest score by an Indian captain with his 269 in the first innings of the second Test at Edgbaston. His second innings century made it a match tally of 430 runs, the second highest in Test history behind only Graham Gooch with 456.

"I am not happy with the language and words that are coming in the audio when they are near the stumps. You are representing the Indian cricket team. I think this has become a trend, as previous captains have probably used such words to express their anger, but this needs to be controlled. If you use slang, the next generation will pick it up," said Tiwary (via the aforementioned source).

Despite the individual brilliance, Gill's maiden Test series as captain is hanging by a proverbial thread with India in a must-win position heading into the fourth Test at Manchester, starting July 23.

