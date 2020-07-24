'He had to unlearn all his skills and bowl wide' - Anil Kumble talks about Srinath's role in his 'perfect 10'

Former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble recalled his incredible performance against Pakistan in 1999, where he became only the second bowler in Test cricket history to scalp ten wickets in an innings. Kumble believes that he might not have achieved that feat had Javagal Srinath not 'unlearned' his bowling skills.

Talking to Pommie Mbangwa on Instagram Live, Anil Kumble spoke about his 10/74 against Pakistan. The Indian cricket team reached Delhi to play the second Test after the visitors beat them by 12 runs in Chennai. The home side was under immense pressure to win the second Test, and Anil Kumble emerged as the hero for the country.

That was probably the toughest Srinath had to bowl: Anil Kumble

India set a massive target of 420 runs for Pakistan in the fourth innings. Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi added 101 runs before Anil Kumble got the better of Afridi. Soon, the Karnataka-based player ran through the middle order and reduced Pakistan to 115/4.

Captain Wasim Akram tried to build a partnership in the middle, but all of his partners surrendered to Kumble. The leg-spin bowler sent Saqlain Mushtaq back to the pavilion on the final delivery of his 26th over. Akram and Waqar Younis were in the middle when Javagal Srinath came to bowl from the other end.

“After tea, I got 7, 8 and 9. And finished my over and Javagal Srinath had to bowl one, that was probably the toughest he had to bowl," Anil Kumble recalled.

Srinath did not try to dismiss the opposition batsmen as he allowed Anil Kumble to bowl another over and complete his 10-wicket haul.

“He had to unlearn all his skills and bowl wide. But I didn’t ask him, believe me. I thought, ‘Let’s give Wasim a single.’ But I thought I had to get one that over, because it would have been embarrassing to ask one more. I was just destined. One down in a series, against Pakistan, just so special," the 49-year-old continued.

Anil Kumble will look forward to IPL 2020 as the tournament is now set to happen in the UAE later this year. He is the coach of Kings XI Punjab, and the franchise has an excellent record in the UAE. Under Kumble's guidance, the Mohali-based team will be one of the favorites to win the IPL trophy this year.