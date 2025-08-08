"He could have used better language" - Former Australia opener on Gautam Gambhir's row with Oval pitch curator ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden reflected on India head coach Gautam Gambhir's row with The Oval pitch curator Lee Forits ahead of the fifth Test against England. India won the game by six runs and leveled the series 2-2.

Ad

Before the game began, Gautam Gambhir and Lee Fortis were involved in a verbal spat. During India's training session, the curator had asked Gambhir and other staff members to move away from the square. The head coach did not appreciate being told what to do.

While Hayden believed that Gambhir was within his rights, he could have used better language.

"This is a typical case in England. It is a bit of a flex, here we are, final Test match, this is my venue, and they are going to try and make it difficult on Gautam Gambhir. But I think he's got every right to tone it down. He could have used better language. But the reality is, his team is trying to train ahead of the most important Test match," he said on 'All Over Bar The Cricket'. (48:23)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Former Australian all-rounder Greg Blewett added that the incident was ridiculous and that Gambhir's frustration was justified. However, Blewett was also in agreement with Hayden that the India head coach could have handled the situation in a better manner.

"I agree. Even now, even as a commentator, you get near the pitch and everyone is saying you can't get anywhere near it and you're like I haven't got spikes on. It is quite ridiculous. I get the frustration. But I agree that the language that he used wasn't great. If he reflects, he could have probably handled it a little better," he added.

Ad

A drawn result after having lost two consecutive Test series against New Zealand at home and Australia away would have come as a huge relief for Gambhir.

"We might start seeing some bloody good Indian players coming and playing in the BBL" - Former cricketer on Australia's privatization of the league

It has been reported that Cricket Australia would consider the privatization of the Big Bash League (BBL), their premier T20 franchise competition (via ESPN Cricinfo). Former cricketer Greg Blewett reckoned that this move would not only help the country financially but would also mean that Indian players could be seen participating in the BBL in the future.

Ad

"I think the amount of money that has come in, the teams that were sold in England, the amount of money was frightening. So, from a long-term view, the health of Australian cricket would be amazing. That influx of money would be great," he said. (26:02)

"But I also think the added positive to that would be that we might start seeing some bloody good Indian players coming and playing in the BBL. It is known that the BCCI will not release their players. I think Australia, within three or four years, you'll see privatization in the Big Bash," he added.

Ad

The conversation also included a debate on whether players should bat one-handed. Notably, in the fifth Test between England and India, Chris Woakes walked out to bat with one arm in a sling as the hosts had one wicket left on Day 5.

Former Australian cricketer James Brayshaw reckoned that Woakes was lucky not to have faced Mohammed Siraj. He reflected that Woaked could have been hit, which would have made things worse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news