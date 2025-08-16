“He should be vice-captain” - Devang Gandhi’s massive claim on Team India star ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Former India batter and selector Devang Gandhi has called for Shubman Gill to be considered for vice-captaincy in the Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates. He believes the 25-year-old should be considered for the vice-captain role because of his success in the Indian Premier League (IPL), both as captain and batter.

Gill last played a T20I for India in July 2024, after which players like Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma have been given chances at the top of the order: Gandhi told The Times of India.

“Don’t forget that he was not dropped when India was playing T20 cricket in South Africa towards the end of the year, a series India won 3-1. He was rested after the New Zealand series in India as the team was about to embark on the tour of Australia, and after his immense success in the IPL as a player and captain, everything suggests he should be vice-captain in the Asia Cup".

Following Suryakumar Yadav's appointment as the T20I captain, all-rounder Axar Patel has been his deputy in the shortest format. However, following India's 2-2 drawn series against England, the chorus to bring Gill into the setup in the shortest format has been growing.

Former players react to Shubman Gill featuring in India's squad for Asia Cup 2025

The Indian selectors are reportedly set to meet on August 19 to pick the squad for the Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates. A few days before that meeting, former players had given contrasting views on whether Test captain Shubman Gill should be included in the touring party.

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh selected the right-handed batter in his squad. His former India teammate Mohammad Kaif, however, chose to pick Shubman Gill in the team but not in the playing XI. Shubman Gill has scored 578 runs in 21 T20Is for India at a strike rate of 139.27.

