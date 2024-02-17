"He wears my name on his back 9 and 7, which is Nau-Saat, my name - Naushad" - Sarfaraz Khan living the dream of his father-cum-coach

Sarfaraz Khan has had an excellent start to his international career in the ongoing third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. He scored a brisk 62 off 66 balls before getting out in an unfortunate run-out on Day 1.

Sarfaraz had to toil hard in domestic cricket and wait for long before donning the whites for India. Although Sarfaraz has scored all the runs to barge through the doors of Indian cricket, his abbu (father) and coach, Naushad Khan, had an integral role to play in it.

From building a pitch outside his house in Mumbai to paying opposition teams to play a match so that Sarfaraz can bat, Naushad has lived the journey through his son. And Sarfaraz is now living the dream of his father, who was also his coach.

"It was my dream that what I could not do, he will," Naushad said on Aaj Tak. "It felt like I wore the Test cap through him. He has been in a tight regime since his childhood. He has never flown kites, nor gone to hang out with his friends. He used to wake up early in the morning and go to practice. Later he would return home in the evening and practice again. When he received the cap, it felt worth it."

"I am playing Test cricket through him. He wears my name on his back 9 and 7, which is Nau-Saat, my name - Naushad. I am happy as both coach and father," he added.

Naushad was present at the ground when Anil Kumble presented Sarfaraz Khan with the Test cap before the start of the Test match. Emotions ran high as Sarfaraz came running to show him the Test cap soon after receiving it. Naushad kissed the cap while tears rolled down his eyes as cameras zoomed in on him.

Now that the wait is finally over, Naushad is finding new perspectives on the long journey that he and his son had to bear.

"Raat ko waqt do guzarne ke liye, sooraj apne hi samay pe niklega (Give the night's passage its time. The sun will emerge in its own time)," Naushad said after Sarfaraz got his Test cap.

"I have been harsh to him" - Naushad Khan on Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan has often spoken about playing almost 700 balls in a day to perfect his technique. Naushad Khan also echoed the same sentiments and added that he has been harsh on his son to teach him the hardships of life.

"I have been harsh to him, but that has been done to him for a reason. The nights that he has slept without food, that was to teach him how the people sleeping on the footpath felt We had a car but forced him to travel by train so that he learns the hardships of life," he added.

Sarfaraz's flight has just taken off. If he continues the way he batted in the first innings in Rajkot, he is up for a memorable journey in international cricket.

