"He will be gutted" - Justin Langer on Cameron Bancroft's snub for Aus vs WI Test series

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer feels Cameron Bancroft will be gutted following his snub from the Test side ahead of the upcoming series against the West Indies. Langer believes Bancroft has done all that is expected of him to be part of the Australian Test team.

Cricket Australia (CA) named a 13-man Test squad for the series against the West Indies, beginning on January 17, at the Adelaide Oval. However, the selectors have recalled Matt Renshaw into the squad, with Steve Smith likely to open even as Bancroft has been in fine form on the domestic circuit.

In his column for The West Australian, Langer reflected that it's baffling to see Bancroft's non-selection.

"The non-selection of Cameron Bancroft for this next test match against the West Indies is disappointing. He will be gutted. The mantra for all selectors is to tell aspiring players to score runs, take wickets, knock down the door. Be so good we can’t ignore you. Bancroft was given this message. All players are. He has taken the advice," he wrote.

The 31-year-old, one of the chief protagonists of the ball-tampering saga of 2018, has been amongst the top run-getters in the last two Sheffield Shield seasons. In 146 first-class matches, Bancroft has amassed 9,449 runs at an average of 39.04.

"Form can’t be the issue" - Justin Langer

Justin Langer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Langer further stated that Bancroft has also worked on all his weaknesses of the past, adding:

"Critics might point to his weaknesses of days gone by. Every player who is any good, gets dropped, looks for feedback, and then goes away and gets better. Bancroft has ticked this box as well. Form can’t be the issue. Timing isn’t either. David Warner has just retired. Cameron Bancroft will feel disappointed, as will Marcus Harris who has been next in line for some time. Matthew Renshaw will be understandably delighted."

While Smith has been one of the best Test batters of the generation, it remains to be seen how he goes in the opening spot.

