"He will perform in the final" - Parthiv Patel's huge claim on Team India star ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel made a massive claim on Team India star and captain Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final. The Men in Blue will take on Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 28.
Suryakumar Yadav has not been at his best so far. In five innings, he has scored just 71 runs at an average of 23.66 and a strike-rate of 107.57. However, Parthiv reckoned that Suryakumar would deliver in the final against Pakistan.
He also spoke about the middle-order, stating that it would not be a matter of concern as such. Barring Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 309 runs as an opener, none of the other batters have scored over 150 runs.
"I dont think the way our mindset is it will be a matter of concern. Maybe if one player does not do it someone else will. We have such players. Suryakumar Yadav has not had an ideal tournament but he will perform in the final. Sanju Samson is batting at different positions and even he did well in the last match. Shivam Dube has performed a bit. Axar batted well. We have all bases covered," he said on his YouTube channel. (12:20)
In the previous game against Sri Lanka, Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls. Sanju Samson, batting at number five, made a 23-ball 39. Axar Patel also scored an unbeaten 21 off 15 balls. These came as positive signs for India heading into the final.
India have to work on their catching, reckons Parthiv Patel
Meanwhile, Parthiv Patel addressed one aspect where the Indian team needed improvement. He expressed that the ground fielding has been questionable. The Men in Blue had dropped 12 catches before the Sri Lanka game, the most by any team in the ongoing tournament.
Parthiv reflected that despite the domination, the results could have been better had the catches been taken.
"Our ground fielding is a bit questionable. We left many catches in England as well. This is one area where India need to work a bit. We have dominated despite dropping so many catches, but had we taken them, the results would be scary and no team would be anywhere close to us. So India definitely has to work on this," he said. (11:17)
Suryakumar Yadav and his troops would be eager to put up an improved display as far as catching is concerned in the final.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news