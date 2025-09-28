"He will perform in the final" - Parthiv Patel's huge claim on Team India star ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel made a massive claim on Team India star and captain Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final. The Men in Blue will take on Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 28.

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav has not been at his best so far. In five innings, he has scored just 71 runs at an average of 23.66 and a strike-rate of 107.57. However, Parthiv reckoned that Suryakumar would deliver in the final against Pakistan.

He also spoke about the middle-order, stating that it would not be a matter of concern as such. Barring Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 309 runs as an opener, none of the other batters have scored over 150 runs.

Ad

Trending

"I dont think the way our mindset is it will be a matter of concern. Maybe if one player does not do it someone else will. We have such players. Suryakumar Yadav has not had an ideal tournament but he will perform in the final. Sanju Samson is batting at different positions and even he did well in the last match. Shivam Dube has performed a bit. Axar batted well. We have all bases covered," he said on his YouTube channel. (12:20)

Ad

In the previous game against Sri Lanka, Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls. Sanju Samson, batting at number five, made a 23-ball 39. Axar Patel also scored an unbeaten 21 off 15 balls. These came as positive signs for India heading into the final.

India have to work on their catching, reckons Parthiv Patel

Meanwhile, Parthiv Patel addressed one aspect where the Indian team needed improvement. He expressed that the ground fielding has been questionable. The Men in Blue had dropped 12 catches before the Sri Lanka game, the most by any team in the ongoing tournament.

Ad

Parthiv reflected that despite the domination, the results could have been better had the catches been taken.

"Our ground fielding is a bit questionable. We left many catches in England as well. This is one area where India need to work a bit. We have dominated despite dropping so many catches, but had we taken them, the results would be scary and no team would be anywhere close to us. So India definitely has to work on this," he said. (11:17)

Suryakumar Yadav and his troops would be eager to put up an improved display as far as catching is concerned in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news