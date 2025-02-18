"He will be performing like champion player" - Star Indian cricketer's childhood coach backs him to come good in Champions Trophy 2025

Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, has backed the experienced Team India batter to come good in Champions Trophy 2025. Sharma asserted that the 36-year-old will perform like a champion player in the ICC event.

Ad

Kohli had a forgettable Test tour of Australia in which he scored 190 runs in nine innings, which included a century in the first Test in Perth. The former India captain missed the first ODI of the home series against England due to injury. He was dismissed cheaply in the second game, but contributed 52 in the last match of the series played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking on the sidelines of The Restaurant Cricket League (RCL), supported by Incredible India and the Ministry of Tourism, Sharma shared his views on his most famous student. He said (as quoted by ANI):

Ad

Trending

"Just because some matches went bad, does not mean the player is out-of-touch. When you look at his previous records, you will see what he did for the country. I believe that he will be performing like the champion player he always has been."

Expand Tweet

Ad

While India would be hoping for Kohli to regain form at the Champions Trophy, they will also be without the services of lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out due to a lower back injury. Admitting that Bumrah will be missed in the mega event, Sharma commented:

"It is unfortunate because Bumrah is our ace fast-bowler and his presence will be missed. I consider him as number one bowler as he brings breakthroughs in initial stages and does well in death overs too."

Ad

Bumrah has been replaced by young pacer Harshit Rana in India's 15-man Champions Trophy 2025 squad. India also brought in leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy and replaced young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was part of the provisional squad for the ICC event.

A look at Team India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad

The BCCI confirmed Team India's final squad for Champions Trophy 2025 on February 11. The team will be led by Rohit Sharma, with his opening partner Shubman Gill being named vice-captain.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Men in Blue picked four all-rounders in Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja. Significantly, there was no place for Mohammed Siraj, with Rana being preferred over him as Bumrah's replacement.

India’s squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news