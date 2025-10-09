"He will play as a batter for the Indian team as well" - R Ashwin's huge claim on youngster ahead of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin has heaped high praise on wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel. The middle-order batter was outstanding in the opening Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, where he scored his maiden century, making 125 off 210 balls. Shubman Gill’s side went on to win the match by an innings and 140 runs.

Ahead of the second Test, scheduled to begin on Friday, October 10 in Delhi, Ashwin spoke highly of Dhruv Jurel, recalling his impressive knock against England in the 2024 Ranchi Test and stating that in the future, he could play as a specialist batter in the team. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel on Thursday, October 9, Ashwin said:

“I have no doubt about Dhruv Jurel’s class, because against England, the way he played in Ranchi, those innings alone showed that Dhruv should be playing the next 10 Test matches. But because Rishabh Pant is there, he is able to keep Dhruv Jurel out of the side.”

“So, Dhruv Jurel’s class and pedigree, again, no doubt. Dhruv Jurel as the second wicketkeeper for India is also a lock. I think, when we reach a certain stage, Dhruv Jurel will play as a batter for the Indian team as well. His pedigree is that strong,” he added.

The 24-year-old has represented India in six Tests, scoring 380 runs at an impressive average of 47.50, which includes one half-century and one century.

“Bumrah will get a rest” - R Ashwin on star pacer’s participation in the South Africa series

In the same video, R Ashwin mentioned that Axar Patel is likely to get a chance in the playing XI during the two-match Test series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on November 14 in Kolkata. Additionally, the former spinner noted that Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be rested for the series. The 39-year-old said:

“But Axar Patel will play. When South Africa comes, I think there will be a slightly stiffer test. They are WTC champions. They are the holding champions. I think they will pose much higher competition. Still, there are not many spin options with South Africa. In India, if you want to win, you need batting that can play long, and you need spin bowling to stay tight as well. South Africa looks a little short on spin resources.”

“We don’t know how they will bat either. But India is spoiled for choices. There are a lot of all-rounders. If you play Washi, Axar, and Jadeja, you will play Kuldeep as well. Batting will go up to number 10. I think Bumrah will get a rest against South Africa,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah has featured in 49 Tests, claiming 222 wickets at an impressive average of 19.81, including 15 five-wicket hauls.

