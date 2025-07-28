“He will remember for his lifetime” – Ajinkya Rahane lauds star all-rounder for his century in Manchester Test

Ajinkya Rahane has credited India all-rounder Washington Sundar for scoring his maiden Test century on the fifth and final day of the drawn Test against England in Manchester. The former India captain said that the Tamil Nadu all-rounder will remember the milestone for a long time. Notably, the left-hander had missed out on his tons (85* and 96*) against the same opposition twice at home in 2021.

In the Manchester Test, Sundar scored an unbeaten 101 off 206 balls in the second innings, comprising one six and nine boundaries. During his knock, he shared a crucial 203*-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (107* off 185) for the fifth wicket. The duo lasted two sessions to help the tourists draw the game.

Rahane further stressed that Ravindra Jadeja and Sundar did the right thing by delaying the draw because they deserved to score their centuries.

On Monday (July 28), the 37-year-old said on his YouTube channel:

“8:25 – Yes, there were some heated moments involved. England wanted to stop the game, but I thought that India did right. Rightfully, they played the game really well because when two batters are batting on 90 and Washington was 84 or 85. They deserved that 100.”

“Getting your first hundred, especially for Washington Sundar in England, he will remember for his lifetime. Jadeja did that beautifully well, batted really well. He’s been batting really well. I’m really happy for him that he’s actually when team needed him the most, he’s actually delivering his performance,” Rahane added.

“It becomes really difficult to bat” – Ajinkya Rahane lauds Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja’s match-saving partnership

Ajinkya Rahane further lauded Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja for together facing 391 deliveries during their respective tons on a day five pitch, which assists the bowlers. The Mumbai batter said in the same video:

“7:47 – Jadeja and Washington Sundar. I mentioned about Jadeja before the first Test match; his role will be really crucial for the team, and he did that really well. Showing again that hunger and character to bat time again, remember batting five sessions, day five, it’s not easy.

"wicket tends to get up and down, day four and day five, it becomes really difficult to bat, but what was important in the last innings was that discipline. Playing those 200 balls, Jadeja and Washington Sundar, and in the end getting that 100,” Rahane concluded.

While Washington Sundar stepped up with the bat in the Manchester Test, Ravindra Jadeja has been exceptional throughout the five-match series. The 36-year-old has amassed 454 runs in four Tests at an average of 113.50, comprising one ton and four half-centuries.

Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test full scorecard.

