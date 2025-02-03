“He will say I was forcefully made to open” - Former cricketer’s brutal attack on Babar Azam ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali felt ace batter Babar Azam is under no pressure to perform in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy to be played at home. Ali stated that the increasing possibility of Babar opening the batting in the tournament relieves him of performance pressure.

With regular opener Saim Ayub ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to injury, Pakistan may be forced to open with Babar as Fakhar Zaman's partner at the top. The 30-year-old boasts an incredible record in ODIs with an average of almost 57 and a strike rate of 88.21 in 123 outings.

However, Babar has opened only twice for Pakistan in ODIs, averaging 13 with a highest score of 22.

Talking about the champion batter on his YouTube channel, Basit Ali said [quoted by TOI]:

Trending

"Babar's place in the team will remain unaffected, irrespective of his performance in the Champions Trophy. I hope Babar performs. If he performs, he will say I played for Pakistan. If he doesn't perform, he will say I was forcefully made to open."

Pakistan was the last among the eight teams to announce their 15-member squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, starting on February 19.

They will play a tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa before the tournament, starting February 8.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

"Fakhar’s opening partner could be either Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel" - Asad Shafiq

Pakistan's selection committee member Asad Shaifq confirmed that one of Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel will open the batting alongside Fakhar Zaman in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Shakeel has never opened the batting for Pakistan in any format.

While Babar has little experience opening the batting in ODIs, he has performed the role with much success in T20Is. The veteran batter has opened in 87 T20Is, averaging over 38 with 25 half-centuries and 3 centuries.

Addressing Pakistan's opening issues for the Champions Trophy a few days back, Shafiq told the Media [quoted by India Today]:

"Fakhar’s opening partner could be either Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel, depending on various factors such as conditions, opposition and match strategy. Both players are highly capable at the top of the order, with Babar being particularly seasoned in the role, regularly opening in T20Is and also excelling in the Cape Town Test by scoring two half-centuries in Saim Ayub’s absence."

Pakistan are pitted with India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh in Group A for the Champions Trophy. They will begin their campaign against the Kiwis in Karachi on February 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️