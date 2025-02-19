"He wouldn’t even talk to me at first" - Sagarika Ghatge reveals how legendary spinner's son played cupid in her love story with Zaheer Khan

Former Team India pacer Zaheer Khan tied the knot with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge on November 23, 2017. The 'Chak de India' fame actor recently disclosed details of their love story, revealing that the star cricketer wasn't initially interested in talking to her.

Ghatge disclosed that it was legendary spinner the late Bishan Singh Bedi's son Angad Bedi who played cupid in her love story with Khan. Sharing details of her early meetings with the 2011 World Cup winner, the 39-year-old said during an interview with Bollywood Bubble (quoted as saying by TOI):

"I think we kept meeting, and he wouldn’t even talk to me at first because everyone used to say, ‘You know, she’s that kind of girl.’ I don’t know exactly what they meant by that—maybe that you should only talk to her if you are really serious; otherwise, there’s no point. It was always just a simple ‘Hi, hello.’ I always thought, ‘Oh, he’s such a gentleman.’ And that was it. But then, obviously, we kept meeting a lot more."

"Yes, Angad Bedi also played a very important role in bringing us together," she added.

It is worth mentioning that Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge made their first public appearance as a couple at former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Bollywood actress Hazel Keech's wedding in 2016.

Khan and Ghatge opted for a simple court marriage that was followed by a star-studded reception at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai.

"I prefer being on the other side" - Sagarika Ghatge jokes about not wanting to be in Zaheer Khan's team in paddle tennis

In the aforementioned interview, Sagarika Ghatge stated that the two continue to bond over sport, with a game of paddle tennis being a regular activity for them. She also joked about not wanting to be on her husband's team because of his competitive spirit.

Ghatge said:

"I always tell them, ‘I don’t want to be in Zac’s team because we will keep fighting!’ If anybody misses a shot, it’s like, ‘Oh, what is wrong with you?’ So, I prefer being on the other side!"

Zaheer Khan will be seen in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) camp in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The franchise has roped in India's erstwhile pace spearhead as a mentor.

