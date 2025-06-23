Headingley weather forecast June 23: What are the chances of rain on Day 4 of the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test in Leeds?

India and England continued to jostle for ascendancy on Day 3 of the first Test at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday, June 22. Responding to India's first innings total of 471, England resumed Day 3 on 209-3. They ended up posting 465 in 100.4 overs as India gained a slender first innings lead of six runs.

Ollie Pope, who was unbeaten on 100 overnight, was dismissed early on Day 3 for 106 to Prasidh Krishna. Harry Brook, however, rode his luck and scored an entertaining 99 before hooking a short ball from Prasidh to deep backward square leg. Jamie Smith (40) and Chris Woakes (38) also made handy contributions as England reduced the margin of India's lead significantly.

For the visitors, lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah finished with yet another five-fer, while Prasidh chipped in with three wickets and Mohammed Siraj two. In their second innings, India reached 90-2 by stumps, with opener KL Rahul unbeaten on 47 and skipper Shubman Gill on six.

Headingley weather forecast for Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

While there has been some rain around in the last two days, the England vs India Test in Leeds hasn't been massively affected by the weather as such. Looking at the weather forecast for Day 4 of the contest on Monday, AccuWeather's prediction states that it will be partly sunny and breezy in the morning. The probability of precipitation is four percent, while cloud cover will be around 64 percent.

Looking at the afternoon weather at Headingley in Leeds for Day 4 of the England vs India 1st Test, AccuWeather states that it will remain partly sunny and breezy, with the temperature in the range of 18 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is low at three percent. The cloud cover is expected to be 70 percent and the humidity level 54 percent.

Shifting focus to the evening weather forecast in Leeds for Monday, AccuWeather predicts that it will be partly cloudy, with a shower in spots. The probability of precipitation is 42 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be around 45 percent and the humidity level 67 percent.

