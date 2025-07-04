"Heart, fire and pure class" - Fans hail Harry Brook for his fantastic 158-run knock in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Harry Brook maintained his consistent form and bailed England out of a precarious situation against India on Friday (July 4) in the Edgbaston Test. With his ninth century, Brook's average also went past 60 in the red-ball format.

Brook's arrival at the crease came when England were stuttering at 25/3 on Thursday. The right-hander successfully negotiated the Indian bowling attack and endured long hours to steer the side well, along with Jamie Smith.

Harry Brook stitched a terrific 303-run stand with Smith and helped the home side avoid a follow-on. He slammed 158 off 234, before being undone by Akash Deep's inswinger.

Fans expressed their appreciation for Brook, as his knock eventually helped England to end on a 407-run total and remain alive in the game. One of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Absolutely! 💯That innings had heart, fight, and pure class written all over it. Harry Brook just reminded everyone why he's one of England's finest 🔥👏

Here are the other reactions:

"If Harry Brook plays Test cricket for another 10/12 years, he will be the highest run-scorer in Test cricket," a fan posted.

"Brilliant innings from Harry Brook 👏👏 His game awareness lets him down on occasions, today he showed exactly what he’s capable of when he applies himself properly," another wrote.

"Stood up like a champ when you were needed the most, you were born for these situations...excellent knock Brooky," a fan tweeted.

Harry Brook goes past 6000 runs in first-class cricket

Harry Brook reached a crucial career milestone with his impressive 158-run knock on Friday. The right-hander went past the 6,000-run mark in first-class cricket.

Making his FC debut in 2016, Brook has garnered over 6,104 runs in his 89th appearance at an average of over 44. During this time, he has hit 18 centuries and 31 fifties, with a top score of 317 coming against Pakistan.

Notably, Brook was one of England's finest batters in the last World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. He amassed 1,463 runs in 17 games, with four centuries and seven fifties.

