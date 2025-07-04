"Heart, fire and pure class" - Fans hail Harry Brook for his fantastic 158-run knock in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

By Tejas Rathi
Published Jul 04, 2025 22:13 IST
England v India - 2nd Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Harry Brook played a sublime knock in Edgbaston (Image via Getty)

Harry Brook maintained his consistent form and bailed England out of a precarious situation against India on Friday (July 4) in the Edgbaston Test. With his ninth century, Brook's average also went past 60 in the red-ball format.

Ad

Brook's arrival at the crease came when England were stuttering at 25/3 on Thursday. The right-hander successfully negotiated the Indian bowling attack and endured long hours to steer the side well, along with Jamie Smith.

Harry Brook stitched a terrific 303-run stand with Smith and helped the home side avoid a follow-on. He slammed 158 off 234, before being undone by Akash Deep's inswinger.

Fans expressed their appreciation for Brook, as his knock eventually helped England to end on a 407-run total and remain alive in the game. One of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Absolutely! 💯That innings had heart, fight, and pure class written all over it. Harry Brook just reminded everyone why he's one of England's finest 🔥👏
Ad
Ad
Ad

Here are the other reactions:

"If Harry Brook plays Test cricket for another 10/12 years, he will be the highest run-scorer in Test cricket," a fan posted.
"Brilliant innings from Harry Brook 👏👏 His game awareness lets him down on occasions, today he showed exactly what he’s capable of when he applies himself properly," another wrote.
"Stood up like a champ when you were needed the most, you were born for these situations...excellent knock Brooky," a fan tweeted.
Ad

Harry Brook goes past 6000 runs in first-class cricket

Harry Brook reached a crucial career milestone with his impressive 158-run knock on Friday. The right-hander went past the 6,000-run mark in first-class cricket.

Making his FC debut in 2016, Brook has garnered over 6,104 runs in his 89th appearance at an average of over 44. During this time, he has hit 18 centuries and 31 fifties, with a top score of 317 coming against Pakistan.

Notably, Brook was one of England's finest batters in the last World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. He amassed 1,463 runs in 17 games, with four centuries and seven fifties.

About the author
Tejas Rathi

Tejas Rathi

Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.

A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.

Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.

In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications