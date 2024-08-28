"Heartiest Congratulations" - Rohit Sharma puts out a tweet congratulating Jay Shah's appointment as ICC Chairman

Team India captain and opener Rohit Sharma has congratulated Jay Shah on being appointed as the ICC's (International Cricket Council) chairman.

On Tuesday, August 27, Shah was announced as ICC's new chairman. He becomes the fifth Indian candidate after Jagmohan Dalmiya, N. Srinivasan, Shashank Manohar, and Sharad Pawar to take on the prestigious role.

Rohit Sharma took to his official account on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (August 28) to post the following message.

"Heartiest Congratulations @JayShah"

Shah and Rohit Sharma share a very cordial relationship. The 35-year-old back in 2023 tipped Team India to win the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup under Sharma's captaincy. Team India won the tournament for the second time, beating South Africa by seven runs in the final back in June.

"We must champion the ICC’s mission further by allocating more resources and attention to women’s cricket" - Jay Shah

Jay Shah with Team India captain Rohit Sharma after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup (File image via Getty)

Upon his appointment, Jay Shah underlined the need to drive cricketers towards the longer format of the game. In a statement, he said:

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to ICC’s Member Boards for placing their trust in me to take over this prestigious role of the Chair of the ICC. I want to assure you that I will do everything possible to elevate the standard of our game across the globe.

"As I step into this pivotal role, I am resolutely committed to meeting your high expectations and dedicating myself to the beautiful game of cricket," he added. "While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game. We must see to it that cricketers are driven to longer format and our efforts will be channelised towards this goal."

Talking about women's cricket, Shah had the following to say:

"We must champion the ICC’s mission further by allocating more resources and attention to women’s cricket and differently-abled cricket," Shah said. "Together, we can empower these essential facets of the sport, making them not just visible but vibrant and thriving."

Shah assumes his role as ICC's new chairman on December 1. In the past, Shah has also been the chair of ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs committee in 2023.

