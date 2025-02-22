"Helmet will save the game as well as life" - Kerala Police’s hilarious message through Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semifinal [Watch]

The Kerala Police Department came up with a unique awareness message filled with humor using an incident that occurred during the first semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. It happened towards the end of Gujarat's first innings when Aditya Sarwate dismissed Arzan Nagwaswalla to wrap things up.

Nagwaswalla tried to whip a flighted delivery on the leg side. He made a decent connection, but unfortunately, the ball went on to hit the close-in fielder, Salman Nizar's helmet and popped into the air. The slip fielder then completed the catch to send the batter to the pavilion.

Kerala police utilized the situation to raise awareness by sharing the clip on their Instagram handle. They stated that just like the helmet saved a fielder, it will also save the bikers' lives when used while riding. The post was captioned:

"കളിയും, ജീവനും സേവ് ചെയ്യും ഹെൽമറ്റ്🤪 ഫീൽഡിലായാലും റോഡിലായാലും ഹെൽമറ്റ് നിർബന്ധം🙏🏻#keralapolice #trafficpolicekerala (Helmet will save the game as well as life)."

Kerala make history by reaching Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final

The Kerala cricket team scripted history on Friday (February 21) by reaching the final of the Ranji Trophy for the first time. They achieved the feat by eliminating Gujarat from the competition.

The team from the south batted first in the contest and notched up 457 runs on the back of a marathon century from their wicketkeeper, Mohammed Azharuddeen (177).

Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal returned the favor with a brilliant knock of 148 (237) to steer his side to 455 before they got all out. The final wicket of Arzan Nagwaswalla was a crucial moment in the contest as it gave a slender two-run lead to Kerala, which was enough for them to advance to the summit clash.

Kerala then reached 114/4 in 46 overs before stumps as the match ended in a draw. The Sachin Baby-led side went ahead in the tournament due to their first-innings lead and will now face Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final, starting from February 26 onwards.

