"Here to stay" - Twiterattis react as Yash Dhull racks up on ton on first-class debut

The young batsman from Delhi, Yash Dhull, has had a magnificent start to 2022. From winning the U19 ICC World Cup to getting an IPL contract and now scoring a hundred on Ranji Trophy debut, the youngster is having a dream run.
Dhull had only an hour to spend at home after landing in Delhi from the Caribbean Islands before joining the squad for the Ranji Trophy. With Delhi having a jam-packed middle-order, it was meant that the 19-year-old had to open the innings to break into the playing XI.
He took up the challenge and made the opportunity count with a brilliant hundred against a potent Tamil Nadu attack that boasts the likes of Sandeep Warrier.
Fans were extremely delighted with Yash Dhull and reckoned him as one for the future who will serve Indian cricket for a long time.
Tamil Nadu's Sandeep Warrier picked up two wickets in an over to reduce Delhi to 7/2 after opting to bowl first at Barsapara.
Yash Dhull resurrected Delhi's innings with a counter-attacking innings. He first added 60 runs with Nitish Rana for the third wicket before adding another 119 with Jonty Sidhu.
Dhull creamed on to the 50-mark as if he belonged to that place. He continued at the same pace to enter the nervous 90s. While he seemed flawless, Dhull was out caught at 97 only to find out that Mohammed had overstepped, giving the former another life.
Dhull then cruised onto the three-figure as the entire Delhi dugout stood up in unison to congratulate the youngster. He eventually perished after a well-made 113 that included 18 boundaries at a strike rate of 75.33.
"I need to focus on what lies in the immediate future" - Yash Dhull
The right-handed batsman has had an eventful last couple of days ever since he landed in India after winning the World Cup. Speaking on his future goals, Dhull asserted that he wants to break into the Indian side with the next 18 months.
Speaking to PTI, he said:
"I have hardly slept the last few days but it is not something I can complain about. What I have done till now is done, I need to focus on what lies in the immediate future."
He added:
"That is my target but If I am not able to do that in the 18 month time frame, I will keep working hard till I attain my goal."
While the international debut is still a bit far, but Yash Dhull has made the right noise, scoring a century in his first-ever Ranji Trophy outing.