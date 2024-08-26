Highest run-getter of the 2004 U-19 World Cup, Shikhar Dhawan was initially not picked in the Indian squad for ICC event

The recently retired Shikhar Dhawan was the leading run-getter in the 2004 U-19 World Cup held in Bangladesh. Interestingly, he was not part of the Indian squad initially for the ICC event and was picked later on the insistence of Dilip Vengsarkar.

Dhawan hammered 505 runs in seven innings in the 2004 U-19 World Cup, averaging 84.16 at a strike rate of 93.51, with three hundreds and one fifty. He went on to make his debut for the Indian team in 2010 and established himself as a terrific batter in one-day cricket.

Speaking to The Times of India, Vengsarkar revealed that Dhawan was initially not picked in the Indian squad for 2004 U-19 World Cup following his poor performances in a couple of trial games in Mumbai. The Indian legend recalled:

"In 2004, I was the chairman of the BCCI's TRDW (Talent Research Development Wing), and Jagmohan Dalmiya (then BCCI president) asked me to attend all the selection committee meetings of the India Under-19 team as well.

"Before the squad was announced, the BCCI had organized two one-day selection trial matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which I couldn't attend due to a prior commitment. When the squad was announced, I noticed Shikhar's name was missing. I had been watching him since his Under-16 days," Vengsarkar added.

The former India batter asked the selectors why Dhawan was not picked and was told that the left-hander was not selected because he did not score runs in the two trial matches.

"Pushing for his selection, I told them, 'So what if he failed in these two matches? He's a good player, just pick him.' To their credit, the selectors respected my opinion, and Dhawan was picked. He ended up being the highest run-getter of the tournament," the 68-year-old recalled.

India reached the semifinals of the 2004 U-19 World Cup, but went down to Pakistan by five wickets in the knockout clash in Dhaka.

Recap of Shikhar Dhawan's terrific performance in the 2004 U-19 World Cup

India began their campaign in the 2004 U-19 World Cup with a match against Scotland in Dhaka. Dhawan scored 155* off 138 balls as India hammered Scotland by 270 runs. The southpaw also smashed 120 off 148 deliveries against Bangladesh and a run-a-ball 66 against South Africa.

His third hundred of the tournament came against Sri Lanka as the opener slammed 146 off 136 balls, hitting 19 fours and two sixes. Dhawan was, however, dismissed for eight off 17 in the semifinal against arch-rivals Pakistan as India were bowled out for 169 in 47.3 overs after winning the toss and batting first.

