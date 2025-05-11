"His Bambaiya Hindi also conveyed a stern message" - Sunil Gavaskar's huge statement on Rohit Sharma's captaincy post latter's Test retirement

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar hailed Rohit Sharma's captaincy skills following the latter's Test retirement. The 38-year-old walked away from the red-ball format after playing 67 Tests for India.

Ad

Rohit took over captaincy in 2022 and led Team India in 24 Tests, winning 12, losing nine, and drawing three. Under him, India finished runners-up in the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC).

However, Rohit's leadership credentials dipped recently when India missed qualifying for the 2023-25 WTC final after back-to-back series defeats to New Zealand and Australia.

Talking about Rohit's captaincy in his column for Mid-day, Gavaskar wrote:

"As a captain, his laid-back manner hid a steely resolve to win. His Bambaiya Hindi also conveyed a stern message to the younger members of the team in a humorous way. Not only the cricket-loving public but even the media will miss the interactions they used to have with him at the end of the day’s play."

Ad

Trending

Tests aside, Rohit has thrived as India's white-ball captain, leading the side to glory in the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy. He retired from T20Is immediately after the T20 World Cup last year.

Rohit will continue to play ODIs for India, as he confirmed in his Instagram post, while announcing his Test retirement.

"The Indian tri-colour flew proudly" - Sunil Gavaskar

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sunil Gavaskar praised Rohit Sharma's efforts as the Indian captain in bilateral series and ICC events. Team India went unbeaten, winning 13 consecutive games under Rohit in their title runs in the last two ICC white-ball events.

They also won all their matches in the 2023 ODI World Cup under Rohit before losing to Australia in the final.

"Under Rohit Sharma, the Indian tri-colour flew proudly at bilateral series and the world events, with India being in the final three times and winning twice. So, a huge round of applause and a standing ovation to him as he bids Test cricket goodbye," said Gavaskar (via aforementioned source).

While Suryakumar Yadav took over as India's T20I captain following Rohit's retirement from the format, their next Test captain is still undecided. India will play a five-Test series in England, starting June 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news