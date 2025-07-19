“His bat can’t always do the talking” - Former India coach’s huge statement on Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India head coach Greg Chappell has urged skipper Shubman Gill to become a better communicator, and not let his captaincy laurels rest solely on his batting returns. The ace batter has enjoyed a rather dominant first series as captain in the series against England, but finds himself against a 1-2 deficit ahead of the business end of the five-match affair.

Ad

Shubman Gill made a massive statement with a hundred in his very first outing as Test skipper. He then went one step further in the second Test at Edgbaston by slamming a career-high 269, followed by yet another century. Although he endured twin failures in the devastating defeat at Lord's, he still remains the leading scorer of the series by a significant margin.

Greg Chappell opined that stepping up with the bat will not always do the trick for Gill, as he needs to establish the team culture and identity by improving his communication as much as possible.

Ad

Trending

"Great captains are great communicators. Gill must become one - and quickly. Whether it's at training, in the middle or in the dressing room during a break - clear, calm communication is essential. His bat can't always do the talking. He must learn to speak in a way that aligns the group, encourages belief, and creates trust," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPN Cricinfo.

Ad

"The selectors and Gill must pick and stick. He must identify the core group of players he trusts, lay out a clear game plan, and communicate individual roles within it. Every player should know what is expected of them and where they fit in. Too often, in teams that struggle, players are left to work it out for themselves. That can't be left to chance at this level," he continued.

Ad

The former Australian player also suggested that Gill should set the tone for the side, and help them improve their fielding.

"Gill must define what sort of team he wants India to be. The captain sets the tone - not just with words, but with actions, clarity of purpose, and visible standards. That means demanding discipline in the field. India cannot afford to slip back into being a poor fielding side. The best teams are superb in the field. They don't give easy runs. They don't drop chances," Chappell wrote.

Ad

Team India spilled several crucial chances in the first Test at Headingley, which had a massive say in the eventual result. The visitors also recorded a costly spill to hand Jamie Smith a second life in the first innings of the third Test at Lord's.

"His passion on the field at Lord's was good to see" - Greg Chappell on Shubman Gill's aggression during ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Shubman Gill was under the scanner after his heated altercation with Zak Crawley at the end of Day 3 at Lord's. The England opener's time-wasting tactics to avoid facing an additional over before Stumps did not amuse the Indian skipper in any way.

Ad

The war of words involved abusive words and questionable gestures, but he avoided being sanctioned by the match referee. Several felt that the skipper's aggression impacted his batting, as he was trapped LBW for six in the second innings on Day 5.

"The Old Trafford Test is shaping to be the biggest examination yet for Gill - not just as a batter, but as a leader. He's learning on the job, but the timeline is not generous. That doesn't mean he can't show emotion. In fact, his passion on the field at Lord's was good to see. But actions like getting into Zak Crawley's face ver time wasting only matter if they are backed up by the hard work done behind the scenes," Chappell concluded.

England hold a narrow 2-1 lead ahead of the fourth Test of the series at Old Trafford, Manchester. The crucial encounter is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news