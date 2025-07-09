"His calmness reminds me of MS Dhoni" - Chetan Sharma's massive praise for Indian star ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India cricketer Chetan Sharma praised Test captain Shubman Gill ahead of the third Test against England. The third game of the five-match series will be played at Lord's, and is set to begin on Thursday, July 10.

Ad

Chetan Sharma reckoned that Shubman Gill was very calm, which was evident in the way he went about his captaincy in the second Test. The former cricketer mentioned that Gill's calmness also reminded him of former captain MS Dhoni, who was also known for his composed nature as a leader.

"The calmness of the kid is very nice. I liked it very much. There are many who get lost in themselves when you lose a game, you get wayward. But from his behavior, his face, and his talks, and the way he talks to his players, his calmness reminds me of Dhoni. I keep myself as a bowler and see how to assess a captain. What he is talking to Siraj and other bowlers, what sort of field he is giving them. Everything is seen these days," he said during an exclusive chat with Revsportz. (12:43)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Chetan Sharma further lauded Gill, saying that in addition to being calm, he had a brilliant attitude, which also reflected in his batting.

He also opened up on Shubman Gill's batting, noting the changes to his technique as well.

"Seeing him score two hundreds, when I was in commentary, I was telling the others where will you bowl to him. Before we would say bowl on the off-stump but he is covering it so much now. He is not going after those balls. Where will you bowl to him. Bowling slightly inside would trouble Shubman before. All the England bowlers were trying to bowl inswingers but this guy has really improved. Everyone has skills which is why they are in the 15 from lakhs of players. But how you take those skills forward and multiply it, Shubman has done it very well," he said. (15:51)

Ad

Gill scored a double hundred (269) in the first innings and a big hundred (161) in the second innings of the second Test. This helped the visitors win the second Test by 336 runs.

Chetan Sharma believes India can win the Lord's Test and the series

Going into the Lord's Test, the series is level at 1-1, with England winning the opening Test and India coming out on top in the second. When asked about India's chances, Chetan Sharma said that the team was capable of winning the series. Notably, India will be aided by the return of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Ad

"Bumrah comes in so I want to see that battle. Bumrah, Akash Deep and Siraj. Be it Archer or whoever that side, with Bumrah coming back we can beat any side. It is very important to win a series in England. We won in 1986 and it is remembered today as well. You win a series in Australia the world will remember it for at least 25 years. We should win this series and we are capable. Our batting is very good. It is about how and who is going to take those 20 wickets. That is very important," he opined. (17:44)

Ad

Chetan Sharma also reckons that the presence of Jasprit Bumrah would lift the confidence of the team. He added that Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep's superb form in Bumrah's absence in the second Test was also an encouraging sign.

He concluded by saying that India won their first-ever Test at Edgbaston, breaking a long jinx, and if they could do that, they can win at Lord's as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news