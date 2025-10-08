“His captaincy was taken away” - Former India cricketer’s scathing remarks on Rohit & Kohli’s future ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 08, 2025 12:32 IST
Sri Lanka v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have dominated the ODI format over the past decade [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian batter Manoj Tiwary questioned if the veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be motivated enough to play domestic cricket after all that they have achieved. The pair have retired from Tests and T20Is but continue to be available for India in the 50-over format.

Ad

Both stalwarts have been included in India's ODI squad for the upcoming Australian series, yet Rohit was stripped of captaincy in a shocker. There have also been reports suggesting Kohli and Rohit would have to play domestic 50-over competitions to remain in contention for national selection going forward.

Talking about the duo possibly playing domestic cricket and their future, Tiwary told CricTracker:

"If they need match practice or feel they aren’t performing well, they can always choose to play. But after playing so much cricket and contributing so much, what motivation will they have? Especially when, after his captaincy was taken away, the message sent was that there may be no place for them in 2027."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"When he won the Champions Trophy two months ago, was he thinking about preparing his team for the future? No, he was focused on winning and giving the nation a reason to celebrate."

Kohli and Rohit played vital roles in India's triumph in their most recent ODI event - the 2025 Champions Trophy. While the former top-scored for India in their semi-final victory against Australia, the latter was their highest scorer in the final against New Zealand.

Ad

"He’s left wondering if his place is even secure" - Manoj Tiwary on Rohit Sharma

Ad

Manoj Tiwary believes Rohit Sharma must be wondering if his place in the team is intact, rather than focusing on helping India win the 2027 ODI World Cup. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar remained tight-lipped about Rohit and Kohli's participation in the mega event while announcing the squad for the Australian tour.

"After winning the World Cup in 2027, he should be looking to make a statement to Australia and the rest of the cricketing world. But instead, he’s left wondering if his place is even secure. You can see how much mental pressure this creates. In time, players will come forward and share their experiences, and the full impact will be understood," said Tiwary (via the aforementioned source).

Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain, with the latter finishing his 50-over captaincy stint with an incredible record of 42 wins in 56 outings.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications