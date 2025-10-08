“His captaincy was taken away” - Former India cricketer’s scathing remarks on Rohit & Kohli’s future ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former Indian batter Manoj Tiwary questioned if the veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be motivated enough to play domestic cricket after all that they have achieved. The pair have retired from Tests and T20Is but continue to be available for India in the 50-over format.Both stalwarts have been included in India's ODI squad for the upcoming Australian series, yet Rohit was stripped of captaincy in a shocker. There have also been reports suggesting Kohli and Rohit would have to play domestic 50-over competitions to remain in contention for national selection going forward.Talking about the duo possibly playing domestic cricket and their future, Tiwary told CricTracker:&quot;If they need match practice or feel they aren’t performing well, they can always choose to play. But after playing so much cricket and contributing so much, what motivation will they have? Especially when, after his captaincy was taken away, the message sent was that there may be no place for them in 2027.&quot;He added:&quot;When he won the Champions Trophy two months ago, was he thinking about preparing his team for the future? No, he was focused on winning and giving the nation a reason to celebrate.&quot;Kohli and Rohit played vital roles in India's triumph in their most recent ODI event - the 2025 Champions Trophy. While the former top-scored for India in their semi-final victory against Australia, the latter was their highest scorer in the final against New Zealand.&quot;He’s left wondering if his place is even secure&quot; - Manoj Tiwary on Rohit SharmaManoj Tiwary believes Rohit Sharma must be wondering if his place in the team is intact, rather than focusing on helping India win the 2027 ODI World Cup. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar remained tight-lipped about Rohit and Kohli's participation in the mega event while announcing the squad for the Australian tour.&quot;After winning the World Cup in 2027, he should be looking to make a statement to Australia and the rest of the cricketing world. But instead, he’s left wondering if his place is even secure. You can see how much mental pressure this creates. In time, players will come forward and share their experiences, and the full impact will be understood,&quot; said Tiwary (via the aforementioned source).Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain, with the latter finishing his 50-over captaincy stint with an incredible record of 42 wins in 56 outings.