“His confidence can’t get any more dented” - Former India cricketer’s huge statement on Rohit Sharma ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik dissected Rohit Sharma's return to the domestic arena, which comprised two lackluster outings against Jammu and Kashmir in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. The Indian skipper scored 3 and 28 in the first and second innings respectively as Mumbai lost by five wickets in their penultimate group stage match.

Rohit Sharma has not been among the runs since Team India's home season. The opening batter had a string of poor outings in the series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, before a disastrous tour of Australia. He scored only 31 runs in three matches, before opting out of the series finale in Sydney.

The poor Border-Gavaskar campaign, coupled with an uneventful return to domestic cricket, has cast some serious doubt into his red-ball future. Karthik noted how his recent struggles will not affect his confidence heading into the crucial white-ball phase, which includes a bilateral ODI series against England, and the Champions Trophy 2025.

"It will not dent his confidence for the Champions Trophy. He is just trying to get into a rhythm. I mean, I don't think his confidence can get any more dented than it was in Australia. I've played in BKC, I'm surprised Mumbai won the toss and chose to bat. In the second innings, I thought Rohit played a few nice shots," Karthik said in Cricbuzz

Rohit Sharma declared himself unavailable for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy clash against Meghalaya, choosing to focus on preparing for the upcoming ODI assignments.

"Playing for Paarl Royals is like playing for Tamil Nadu back again, full on spin" - Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik

Paarl Royals recently made history by being the first team in T20 cricket history to use only spinners throughout 20 overs in their league stage game against the Pretoria Capitals. The ploy worked as the David Miller-led side defended the 141-run target at home.

Dinesh Karthik, the first Indian to play in the competition, was the wicketkeeper for Paarl Royals in the contest. He played a crucial role, taking a catch and executing a couple of stumping during the win.

"Playing for Paarl Royals is like playing for Tamil Nadu back again, full on spin. Bowling 20 overs of spin was not a plan. We had picked bowlers who could bowl spin, and all of them came," Karthik said

The veteran wicket-keeper batter scored his maiden SA20 fifty during Paarl's recent loss to Joburg Super Kings away from home.

