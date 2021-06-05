WTC win may help Ravi Shastri to stay as head coach until 2023 

Ravi Shastri's tenure as head coach will end after the World T20 this November. With support staff having an age cap of 60 years, the big question is whether the BCCI will continue with the former captain or not.

There are two options before the Indian cricket board – one is to initiate the process to hire a new coach by advertising for the post. The other option is to give Shastri an extension for his good work by overlooking the age cap because of two more crucial ICC events to come in 2022 and 2023.

However, there is also a factor called Sourav Ganguly, who doesn’t seem to have a liking for the Indian coach. Still, things have been going quite well for Shastri. If India, especially captain Virat Kohli wants his favorite coach to continue, the team either needs to win the World Test Championship against New Zealand or reclaim the World T20, which India are supposed to host.

But there is also talk of Shastri not showing much willingness to continue as a coach after the T20 World Cup. But the reality is exactly the opposite.

Yet a Southampton win would ensure that Shastri becomes immortalized as the Indian coach.

Notwithstanding India’s brilliant performance in Test cricket in the last four years or so, the team under Kohli is also showing great intent in shorter formats of the game. Without focussing much on ODIs, India has an immaculate T20 track record in SENA countries.

Ravi Shastri likely to remain head coach until 2023

Neither the coaches nor the selectors are credited when the team is winning but they are certainly blamed if a mishap takes place in a big event. Shastri, however, isn’t in the danger zone. He just did things correctly and played the perfect role of a manager cum coach in the team.

The fact that this Indian team is being talked about beating England in England and showing great character to win in Australia with a bunch of extras, Shastri and his company definitely need to be credited. A special mention has to be for bowling coach Bharat Arun. So, BCCI is unlikely to break its team before India pockets at least two events in the next three years.

Edited by Prem Deshpande