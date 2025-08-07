“His feet don’t move enough” - Former India cricketer’s massive claim on Karun Nair’s future after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta believes Karun Nair might struggle to find a place in the Test side moving forward after the 2025 England series. The 33-year-old returned to the Indian side after eight years, thanks to stellar domestic performances across formats.
However, Nair struggled to replicate the form in the England series, finishing with only 205 runs in four games at an average of 25.62. The right-hander batted at No. 3 in the second and third Tests but tallied only 111 runs in four innings at an average of under 28.
He batted at No. 6 in the other two Tests but scored only a lone half-century in four innings.
Talking about Nair after the conclusion of the 2025 England tour, Dasgupta told TOI:
"His feet don't move enough to be successful at No. 3. In that case, the options become limited and when it's a choice for Nos. 6 or 7, there are too many options. It's not just Shreyas and Sarfaraz. Even Axar Patel or Nitish Reddy can come into the picture depending on the nature of the pitches India are playing on. We have a core in place and the team should now be built with an eye on the difficult away series in future."
Despite Nair's inconsistencies, India managed to draw the five-Test series against England 2-2.
"Karun's front foot is still in the air" - Devang Gandhi
Former Indian batter Devang Gandhi pointed to Karun Nair's front foot being in the air even when the bowler is releasing the delivery as a massive flaw in the right-hander's technique. The 33-year-old began his Test career with a bang, scoring an unbeaten triple century in only his third game against England in Chennai in 2016.
However, things went downhill for him post the incredible feat, resulting in his dropping from the side after the 2017 home Test series against Australia.
"At the point of release of the ball from the bowler's hand, Karun's front foot is still in the air. That makes him vulnerable against the short ball, as we found out in this series. There's no doubt he has scored some tough runs, but it has to be taken into account that he couldn't convert the starts that he got," said Gandhi (via the aforementioned source).
Nair may have earned a lifeline with his half-century in the first innings of the final Test against England at the Oval. However, he followed that up with another unconvincing 17 in the second innings.
