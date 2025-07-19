“His job wasn’t to leave balls and collect singles” - Former India coach slams Ravindra Jadeja ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India head coach Greg Chappell slammed Ravindra Jadeja's approach during the run chase in the third Test against England at Lord's. The all-rounder scored an unbeaten 61 off 181 deliveries as the Men in Blue were bowled out for 170, while trying to chase a target of 193 on Day 5.

Jadeja was stranded as the last recognised batter after Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy's dismissals left India reeling at 82-7 and 112-8, respectively. With only the lower-order for support, the left-handed batter took India closer to the score by taking the majority of the strike, and scoring the odd boundary.

The visitors lost only one wicket in the second session as Jasprit Bumrah kept blocking to assist the veteran. The pressure on him increased soon after as the score reduced to 147-9. However, that did not change his approach as he kept blocking and taking most of the strike, leaving Mohammed Siraj to fend off, usually the last couple of deliveries in an over.

Although Jadeja was able to take India close, he could not get them over the line as Siraj was castled by Shoaib Bashir in an unfortunate fashion in the 75th over.

Greg Chappell opined that Jadeja had to take some calculated risks and not just block deliveries.

"The truth is, Jadeja was the only recognised batter left. If India were to chase down the target, he had to take calculated risks. His job wasn't to leave balls and collect singles - it was to win the match. That clarity should have come from the dressing room, from the captain. He needed to be told directly: "You are the man who has to get this done. The tail's job is to hang in there with you, but you must go for the win," Greg Chappell wrote in his column for ESPN Cricinfo.

He further stated that the innings was 'disciplined', but questioned whether it was apt for the situation at hand.

"The Lord's Test also provided a telling moment with the way Jadeja was managed late in the match. Left with the tail, Jadeja did what many specialist batters do in that situation: he shielded the tail, farmed the strike, and played conservatively. On the surface, it was a disciplined innings. But was it the right one?" he added.

The all-rounder was India's top scorer in the fourth innings by a fair distance. His unbeaten knock on Day 5 marked his fourth consecutive fifty in the series after his first innings 72, coupled with his twin half-centuries in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

"That's the mindset that needs to be fostered in any great team" - Greg Chappell cites Ben Stokes' Headingley classic as a contrast to Jadeja's approach at Lord's

England skipper Ben Stokes was faced with a similar predicament as Ravindra Jadeja, with regards to a lack of batting support during a run chase, in the iconic third Test of the 2019 Ashes against Australia. Chasing a mammoth 359, the team were reduced to 286-9. With only Jack Leach for company, the onus was on the all-rounder to pull off a miracle.

The veteran spinner remained unbeaten on 1 off 17 deliveries as Ben Stokes took the aggressive route to put pressure on Australia. The left-handed batter ended with an unbeaten 135 as England won by one wicket.

"We saw exactly that from England's Ben Stokes against Australia in Leeds in 2019. In a similar situation, he backed himself and produced one of the best innings of the past 50 years. Importantly, Stokes played that innings knowing that, succeed or fail, his team and leadership would have his back. That's the mindset that needs to be fostered in any great team," Chappell wrote.

The fourth Test between India and England is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23, onwards.

