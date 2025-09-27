"His method should not change" - Irfan Pathan's advice for star Indian batter ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared some advice for star Indian batter Abhishek Sharma ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. The two teams meet on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.

Ad

Irfan Pathan lauded Abhishek for his consistency and the way he has been scoring runs throughout the Asia Cup 2025. He has been the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 309 runs from six innings at an average of 51.50 and a strike-rate of 204.63.

"Abhishek has scored 35-45% of India's runs in the Asia Cup alone. His strike-rate is amazing and it is not easy. His ability to hit front and his base is impressing everyone. Everyone feels like they will buy the match ticket to watch this guy play. He is consistent and has become a six-hitting machine. He has played more than 30 balls only four times and has scored hundreds two times. That means if he plays a few more balls, then he will push the opposition on the back foot," he said on his YouTube channel. (2:48)

Ad

Trending

Ad

The former India all-rounder reckoned that Abhishek would be targeted by Pakistan's bowlers. He stated that the thought of the law of averages could come into play as well. However, he opined that Abhishek should not tweak his approach or method of scoring runs.

"Everyone will now think that Pakistan will target him in the final and there could be the law of averages, maybe he will not score runs on a few days. But his method should not change. If Pakistan think getting him out alone will win them the game, there are other players as well," he added.

Ad

Irfan Pathan highlighted that getting Abhishek out would not guarantee Pakistan a win. He stated how the other Indian batters did well in the game against Sri Lanka.

"The best thing in the Sri Lanka game was that Sanju Samson looked in good touch. If he is batting out of place but looked good, it is a god sign. Tilak Varma is also playing at four and not three but he made runs, this is a big positive. Axar also scored some runs. With Shivam Dube coming in the batting will be more lengthy. So it is not Abhishek alone, there are others as well. This Indian team has other players also who are solid."

Ad

Tilak scored an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls while Sanju Samson made 39 off 23. Axar Patel made an unbeaten 15-ball 21.

Irfan Pathan on India's bowling ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final

Irfan Pathan also spoke about India's bowling attack in the same video. He reflected that Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Kuldeep Yadav would be crucial in the final.

Irfan Pathan highlighted that having six bowling options would make it easier to operate the game for captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Ad

"The trio of Varun, Kuldeep, and Bumrah will be very crucial for India. These are 12 overs of gold and you will see it in Dubai again. And the other bowlers are also picking wickets. Shivam Dube is doing a good job, there is Hardik, Axar also comes into the game. There are many options. Things become a lot better when it comes to running the game if you have six quality options. If there is a man-to-man marking against Pakistan, you will find a lot of match-winners in the Indian team," Irfan Pathan said. (6:07)

Kuldeep has been in terrific form. He has picked up 13 wickets from six games at an average of 9.84 and an economy-rate of 6.04. Varun, Bumrah, and Dube have five each. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel have picked four each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news