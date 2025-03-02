"His nature is not like that" - Indian leg spinner reacts to Rohit Sharma PR stunt allegations during BGT 2024-25

Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra has opened up on PR stunt allegations on Rohit Sharma during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. Rohit dropped himself from the fifth Test after a poor perfomance until then with the bat in the series.

Following this decision, the right-hander was accused of dropping himself just for a PR stunt and nothing else. When asked about his views on the entire incident, Amit Mishra defended Rohit Sharma, saying that he would not do such a thing for PR.

"It wasn't a PR activity; this is what I personally feel. His nature is not like that. I know him personally. He is not that kind of a player who will do such a thing for his PR," he said on Lallantop.

Rohit managed to score only 31 runs from three Tests in the series as India suffered a 1-3 loss as well.

"It should be his decision" - Amit Mishra about Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket

After the BGT 2024-25 Test series, there have been talks about Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket. Amit Mishra expressed his views on Rohit's future in the longest format, saying that the ultimate call should be made by Rohit if he wants to keep playing or not.

"I personally feel that it should be his decision. The day he feels that he can't play anymore, he will retire himself. Rohit's wish has nothing to do with the selectors. Don't select him. That's the selectors choice. Retirement in Rohit's call," he said.

Mishra also backed Rohit, stating that only he knows the pressure he had to endure and what he went through during the tough period where he failed to score runs with the bat.

"I personally feel that any cricketer, he didn't start playing cricket by asking us. So, the kind of pressure he has gone through, we were not with him during that phase so are not aware of the amount of pressure he had to endure," the leg-spinner explained.

It remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma will continue to be a part of the Test side or not. India are set to tour England for a five-Test series which begins later this year in June.

