"His presence will be a huge boost" - Kuldeep Yadav on Ravichandran Ashwin

Left-arm unorthodox spinner Kuldeep Yadav is looking forward to learning from veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Team India's home Test series against England.

The hosts will be high on confidence after an incredible 2-1 series win against Australia Down Under. Although Kuldeep Yadav didn't play a single Test in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he might get his chance in the series against England.

A moment We’ll cherish forever! 😍

Everyone stood up, gave it everything, supporting each other to do their best. Most importantly we never gave up 💪

This is one of the finest performances for us! So proud of this special win. Jai Hind 🇮🇳💯 pic.twitter.com/sD7Zm5COgK — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) January 19, 2021

However, Kuldeep might face stiff competition for the spot of the second specialist spinner with the likes of Axar Patel in the squad. Washington Sundar could be considered as well, following his fantastic Test debut at the Gabba.

But speaking to The Hindu, Kuldeep Yadav explained that there is no rivalry among the spinners in the Test squad.

"There is no competition as such (between the spinners). I get to learn a lot from Ash bhai. His presence will be of a huge boost, and when the Test series begins, we can make some small tactical changes depending on the situation," Kuldeep Yadav said.

Whenever England come for Tests, they are well-prepared: Kuldeep Yadav

Joe Root scored 426 runs in 4 innings against Sri Lanka, including a fantastic double-hundred

England are coming to India after inflicting an emphatic 2-0 series whitewash away to Sri Lanka. Skipper Joe Root led from the front, scoring 426 runs from two Tests at a 'Bradmanesque' average of 106.50.

Real character from the boys and a fantastic series win! Thank you for all your support back home 🦌🏆 pic.twitter.com/DpgRMX0ULj — Joe Root (@root66) January 25, 2021

Advertisement

Kuldeep Yadav stressed that although Team India have a great record at home, they will not be taking this England side for granted, as the visitors will be well-prepared.

"England played good cricket against Sri Lanka and the team is in good form. They have handled the spinners well in Sri Lanka. But at the same time, there will be a slight difference between the SG balls and the Kookaburra balls, so players will gave to adjust a bit. Whenever England comes for Tests, they are well-prepared," Kuldeep Yadav asserted.

The first Test between India and England will begin from February 5 and will be played in Chennai.

While the Chepauk pitch generally suits spinners, it will be interesting to see whether Team India play all three among Ashwin, Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav for the first Test.

My Eleven :



Shubhman Gill

Rohit Sharma

Cheteshwar Pujara

Virat Kohli

Azinkya Rahane

Rishabh Pant

Axar Patel

Ravichandran Ashwin

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Ishant Sharma



Sorry to the warriors of Brisbane but they might get their opportunity in further TESTS — Shubham kumar Anand (@SkywaIkerzzz1) January 24, 2021

The hosts need 80 points from this four-match Test series to confirm their place in the World Test Championship Final to be played at Lord's from June 18-22.