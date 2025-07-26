“His stubbornness and personality don’t warm up to anybody” - Former cricketer blasts Gautam Gambhir amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 26, 2025 11:34 IST
England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Team India have struggled in the red-ball format under Gautam Gambhir [Credit: Getty]

Former England pacer Steve Harmison launched a scathing attack on Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir after the third day of the fourth Test at Manchester. Team India entered the match trailing 1-2 in the best-of-five series despite competing hard in all three games.

Ad

However, they have been dismal on the second and third days of the ongoing fourth Test, especially with the ball. After posting 358 in their first innings, the Indian bowlers have been a massive letdown as England have raced to 544/7 at stumps on Day 3.

It means India are on the brink of a third consecutive Test series under Gambhir in the past year. After he took over as head coach, the side has won only four out of their 13 Tests, with two of them coming at home against Bangladesh.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Talking about Gambhir on the talkSPORT Cricket YouTube channel ahead of Day 4, Harmison said (15:45):

"His stubbornness and his personality don't warm up to anybody from the outside. He is not the sort of character or personality who can sweet-talk his way out of things."

He continued:

"Gautam Gambhir, as long as you win at home, you can get away with a few defeats away from home. But when you get beaten 3-0 against New Zealand at home and then you lose both the Border-Gavaskar and Anderson-Tendulkar, getting on a plane and going back to India, you are going to get pelters from everywhere."
Ad

Team India failed to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in the 2023-25 cycle. It was their first pre-final elimination in tournament history, having finished runners-up in 2021 and 2023.

"He will show his teeth, he will snarl and dig a deeper hole" - Steve Harmison on Gautam Gambhir

Ad

Steve Harmison believes Gautam Gambhir's personality will only make things worse for India moving forward. While the side has struggled massively in the long format under him, India have been in red-hot form in the white-ball formats.

They recently won the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, defeating New Zealand in the title clash.

"He will show his teeth, he will snarl, and he will, if anything, dig a deeper hole or bring the bunker even further over the top. And I don't think he can, with this team, because I am not sure how long Jasprit Bumrah has got left if you keep bowling him the way he is bowling," said Harmison (via the aforementioned source).

India have not won a Test series in England since 2007, with three of their last four red-ball tours to the UK ending in defeat.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications