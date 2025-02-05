“His temperament is also excellent” - Former India coach chooses between Abhishek Sharma & Tilak Varma after IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar rated Tilak Varma over Abhishek Sharma following the left-handed duo's recent prolific outings in the T20 format. The pair have made a strong statement to be considered permanent members of the top order on the back of their ability to align with modern-day demands.

Both emerging players played a huge role in Team India's 4-1 triumph in the T20I series against England. Abhishek Sharma recorded the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the format during the fifth T20I and ended up as the leading run-scorer of the series.

Tilak Varma, on the other hand, showed his ability to switch gears and adapt to the situation, when he scored an unbeaten 72 off 55 deliveries to guide India to a two-wicket win in the second T20I in Chennai.

Bangar opined that Tilak Varma's ability to control the game in the middle overs, along with his temperament, makes him a more polished batter than Abhishek Sharma.

“I would prefer Tilak Varma. Abhishek Sharma dominates when field restrictions are in place, but Tilak can be special even in the middle order when the field is spread out. His temperament is also excellent," Bangar said on Star Sports Deep Point (via News 18)

Both batters have made the most of the opportunities they have availed amid a transition period in the T20I side following the 2024 World Cup. Following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the format, Team India were in search of batters to make up a revamped top order.

Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma have each scored two T20I centuries each in a short frame of time

Tilak Varma made his debut in the tour of the West Indies in 2023 but struggled for a place in the side despite making a solid first impression. His consecutive hundreds coming in at No.3 during the South Africa tour made him a serious contender for India's batting order in the future.

Abhishek Sharma earned a call-up after a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The explosive opening batter recorded a duck on his debut during the Zimbabwe tour but bounced back strongly to score a hundred in his very next outing. He has recorded 535 runs in 16 innings at an average of 33.44, and a strike rate of 193.84.

