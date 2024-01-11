“His work ethic is absolutely amazing” - Naveen-ul-Haq hails KL Rahul as a great leader

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq showered praises on his Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul, terming him a great leader. Naveen asserted that he enjoyed playing under Rahul’s leadership in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and is looking forward to another exciting season.

The 24-year-old right-arm pacer is in India as part of Afghanistan’s squad for a three-match T20I series, which begins with the first match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, January 11.

In an interview with The Times of India, Naveen shared his experience of playing under Rahul in IPL 2023. Hailing the Indian cricketer, he said:

"He [Rahul] is a great leader. I played under his captaincy last year. He leads from the front. I am excited to play under his captaincy once again. I had a great time playing under his leadership. He is a great human being. He gives players that liberty and motivation. His work ethic is absolutely amazing. I am really happy and it feels good to be part of the team he is leading.”

The Afghan pacer has been retained by the Lucknow franchise for the upcoming IPL season. Expressing optimism about featuring in the 2024 edition, he said:

"Exciting times are ahead. I am really excited for another season with Lucknow Super Giants. I am looking forward to a superb IPL season. I am sure we have a good competition.”

Naveen played eight matches for LSG in IPL 2023, claiming 11 wickets at an average of 19.91 and an economy rate of 7.82.

“We are high on confidence after a good show in the ODI World Cup” - Naveen-ul-Haq

Afghanistan had a highly impressive 2023 ODI World Cup campaign in India during which they defeated England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands. Naveen asserted that the World Cup success will give them confidence in the T20I series in India. He said:

"We are high on confidence after a good show in the ODI World Cup. We are sure that we will carry on the same momentum in the upcoming series (vs India) and later on in the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and US.

"We have prepared ourselves really well. We are all working hard towards the goal. We have a few series before the World Cup, including the India series, and we will be ready by the time the World Cup arrives," the pacer added in the interview with The Times of India.

In 30 T20Is, Naveen has claimed 39 wickets at an average of 20.10 and an economy rate of 7.93, with a best of 4/20.

