"History made" - Twitter erupts as Bangladesh secure first-ever series win against Australia

A clinical Bangladesh side thrased Australia by 10 runs in a low-scoring thriller at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka to register their first series win against the Aussies across all formats.

Batting first in the 3rd T20I, Bangladesh banked on skipper Mahmudullah's half-century to post 127 runs on the board. After a poor start, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah steered the Bangla Tigers to post a challenging total before debutant Nathan Ellis produced a hat-trick.

Bangladesh bowlers produced inspirational performances on a sluggish Dhaka wicket to restrict Australia and script history. Meanwhile, Twitter was on fire with former cricketers, along with fans, coming together to laud the Bangladesh side on achieving the incredible feat.

Here are the best reactions:

Congratulations @BCBtigers on first ever series win vs Australia. Mustafizur absolutely insane figures of 4-0-9-0. Gave just 1 run in the 19th over with game on the line 🤯 #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/bH6ABLxW8N — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 6, 2021

Congratulations to @BCBtigers on registering their first ever series win against Australia in international cricket. Good to see Fizz @Mustafiz90 back at this best. What a phenomenal bowling performance. Also feel very happy for the cricket loving fans of Bangladesh. #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/smMtj00NHl — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 6, 2021

The BCB should really use this series win to better their relationship with the players. You cannot be bitching about top players of your team publicly in the media. Sort out your communication with them and grant them a much-needed leave.



Also, better your batting please. — Kingshuk Kusari (@KusariKingshuk) August 6, 2021

As most of Australia slept, Nathan Ellis kicked off his international career with a dramatic hat-trick on debut but it’s eventually @BCBtigers who woke up to a bold new era, one where they can say, they beat Australia in a series with two matches to spare #BanvAus — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 6, 2021

What a moment for Bangladesh! First series win against Australia, who improved enormously in this match but not enough to successfully chase. The penultimate over by The Fizz really was key. 5th consecutive T20 series loss by Aus but let’s appreciate this historic win! #BANvAUS — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 6, 2021

Bangladesh win their first ever bilateral series against Aust . Mustafizur the difference: 0-9 from his four overs #BANvAUS — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) August 6, 2021

Mustafizur Rahman just won us the series. What bowler. He gave just ONE run in the 19th over while Australia still had 6 wickets in hand. Absolutely brilliant. Most underrated T20 bowler in the world atm. #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/ahW6ncgCQk — Nahiyan Ahmed 🇧🇩🇦🇷 (@Nahiy4n) August 6, 2021

Congratulations to the mighty tigers...🐅🇧🇩🇧🇩

First ever bilateral series win against the Aussies.. 🥳

Special thanks to the fizz. He just got us the series..what a bowler!!🔥🔥

Looking forward to 5-0😌

That will be perfect reply for despising us over the years👊#BANvAUS — Nazmus Sakib (@NazmusS28017366) August 6, 2021

Mustafizur Rahman stars with the ball as Bangladesh win three on a trot

Mustafizur Rahman returned with figures of 0/9 in his four overs

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh were in tatters at 3/2 with both openers back in the hut. Shakib Al Hasan and skipper Mahmudullah, two of Bangladesh's most experienced batters, began rebuilding the innings.

Shakib took an aggressive approach while Mahmudullah was happy to play the second fiddle. The ace all-rounder added 26 off just 17 before getting out in the ninth over. Mahmudullah took the onus on himself and contributed with a half-century to propel Bangladesh to 127 runs despite a hat-trick by Nathan Ellis in the 20th over.

Despite losing Matthew Wade early on, Australia got off to a steady start. Ben McDermott and Mitchell Marsh approached the game cautiously as they looked all set to take the team over the line. But once McDermott was out in the 14th over, things went downhill for the visitors.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled exceptionally well in the death overs to pull things back for Australia as they fell short by 10 runs. The left-arm pacer finished with figures of 0/9 in his four overs while Nasum Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan recorded figures of 1/19 and 1/22 in their full quota of overs.

Bangladesh hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, the penultimate match of the series is scheduled on August 7 (Saturday).

Edited by Parimal Dagdee