"History made" - Twitter erupts as Bangladesh secure first-ever series win against Australia

A clinical Bangladesh side thrased Australia by 10 runs in a low-scoring thriller at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka to register their first series win against the Aussies across all formats.
Batting first in the 3rd T20I, Bangladesh banked on skipper Mahmudullah's half-century to post 127 runs on the board. After a poor start, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah steered the Bangla Tigers to post a challenging total before debutant Nathan Ellis produced a hat-trick.
Bangladesh bowlers produced inspirational performances on a sluggish Dhaka wicket to restrict Australia and script history. Meanwhile, Twitter was on fire with former cricketers, along with fans, coming together to laud the Bangladesh side on achieving the incredible feat.
Mustafizur Rahman stars with the ball as Bangladesh win three on a trot
Opting to bat first, Bangladesh were in tatters at 3/2 with both openers back in the hut. Shakib Al Hasan and skipper Mahmudullah, two of Bangladesh's most experienced batters, began rebuilding the innings.
Shakib took an aggressive approach while Mahmudullah was happy to play the second fiddle. The ace all-rounder added 26 off just 17 before getting out in the ninth over. Mahmudullah took the onus on himself and contributed with a half-century to propel Bangladesh to 127 runs despite a hat-trick by Nathan Ellis in the 20th over.
Despite losing Matthew Wade early on, Australia got off to a steady start. Ben McDermott and Mitchell Marsh approached the game cautiously as they looked all set to take the team over the line. But once McDermott was out in the 14th over, things went downhill for the visitors.
Mustafizur Rahman bowled exceptionally well in the death overs to pull things back for Australia as they fell short by 10 runs. The left-arm pacer finished with figures of 0/9 in his four overs while Nasum Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan recorded figures of 1/19 and 1/22 in their full quota of overs.
Bangladesh hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, the penultimate match of the series is scheduled on August 7 (Saturday).