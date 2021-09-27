Hobart Hurricanes rope in 17-year-old Richa Ghosh for WBBL 2021

Hobart Hurricanes have roped in 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh for the upcoming edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). She becomes the fifth Indian to sign up for a WBBL side this year.

Richa, who impressed with her hard-hitting skills, will be keen to make a mark in her first stint in the T20 franchise league. The youngster, who hails from Siliguri, will add firepower to the Hobart Hurricanes' middle order. They already boast South Africa's Mignon du Preez, who is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition.

Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav had confirmed their WBBL spot with the Sydney Sixers while Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma will ply their trade for the Sydney Thunder.

The WBBL is scheduled to start on October 14 with the Sydney Sixers locking horns with the Melbourne Stars. Hobart Hurricanes will begin their campaign against the Melbourne Renegades on October 16.

Richa Ghosh impresses in her ODI debut

The wicket-keeper batter impressed with the bat in her debut series against Australia women. Richa Ghosh acquired the love of cricket from his father, who used to play club cricket in Kolkata and then turned into an umpire. She played an unbeaten knock of 32* on her debut.

The teenager backed it up with another 44-run innings in the second ODI. Richa, who grabbed attention with her ability to play big shots, is touted as the future of women's cricket in India.

Richa Ghosh is also part of India's squad for the upcoming pink-ball Test against Australia women, scheduled to commence on September 30 in Queensland.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava