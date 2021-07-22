Hong Kong cricket captain Aizaz Khan arrested for allegedly defrauding an insurance company

Hong Kong cricket team captain Aizaz Khan has landed himself in controversy. As per reports from the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Aizaz was recently arrested from his home for insurance fraud.

Aizaz Khan is allegedly involved in an HKD 3 million (₹2.8crore) insurance fraud. It is believed the cricketer had claimed insurance after being injured in an automobile accident. However, Aizaz was spotted playing in various sports competitions afterwards, suggesting a plot to defraud the insurance company.

Lam Chun-hong, a senior inspector of the Hong Kong police’s commercial crime bureau, told the SCMP:

"He (Aizaz Khan) claimed the injuries he suffered in the accident have caused him to lose his ability to work. [However], our investigation showed the man continued to take part in 10 or more sports competitions to receive income after the traffic accident. He was then suspected of defrauding a huge sum of money in compensation from the insurance company."

Qualifying for the #AsiaCup, taking on India and Pakistan, playing against his idol Amir – there's much for @CricketHK's Aizaz Khan to be excited about!



Can 🇭🇰 create an upset in the tournament?



➡️ https://t.co/yqjHnLEzhy pic.twitter.com/xN4swRHEUj — ICC (@ICC) September 14, 2018

The all-rounder has made 19 ODI appearances for Hong Kong, including one against India in the 2018 Asia Cup. Aizaz Khan accounted for the wicket of Shardul Thakur in that encounter and returned figures of 1-41 in his eight overs. With the bat, he was dismissed for a first-ball duck as India won the game by 26 runs.

"Our target is to get the ODI status back in three years’ time"- Aizaz Khan in an interview in 2020

🇭🇰🆚🇮🇹 FLASHBACK: During #WCL3 in 2011, Aizaz Khan scored 24* from 8 at 11 to help @CricketHK defeat @FedCricket with 2 balls left. (@Wackyboiii 55* & @Nizakatkhan75 33). Today, it's HK v Italy in Challenge League B for the 1st time in 50-over🏏since then: https://t.co/FILQP0cKVa — Emerging Cricket (@EmergingCricket) December 8, 2019

Aizaz Khan was appointed as the skipper of the Hong Kong cricket team in 2019. The all-rounder gave an interview to Cricket.com in 2020, where he stated that he is trying to get his side an ODI status in the coming three years.

"We lost our ODI status, but we’ve been working hard. We’ve got quite a few young players. Our next goal for the next three years, we played the (CWC) Challenge League last year, and there’s one coming up in August, which might get postponed. We’ve got two more tournaments and we’ll try and get to the qualifiers again. Our target is to get the ODI status back in three years’ time. We’ve been working hard for that."

The 28-year-old has played 58 international games across ODIs and T20Is and has 66 wickets to his name. Aizaz also has 710 runs in international cricket.

