Hong Kong T20I Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Hong Kong vs Nepal, Match 1

Hong Kong and Nepal kickstarted the T20 action in the Hong Kong T20I Championship Tri-Series 2024 as the two sides met in the first match on Sunday, March 10. The match was played at the Mission Road Ground in Hong Kong.

Alongside hosts Hong Kong, Nepal and Papua New Guinea are the teams participating in the tri-series.

The rain played spoilsport in the opening match as the contest had to be called off. Hong Kong had played eight overs of their innings when rain intervened and persisted, forcing the match to be called off.

Both teams shared one point each and opened their respective accounts in the competition. There is nothing to separate the two teams as their net run rate is still zero.

On the other hand, Papua New Guinea are yet to play a game in the tri-series and they are currently at the bottom of the points table with zero points.

Rain spoiled first Hong Kong T20I Tri-Series match as Anshuman Rath looked set for a big score

Nepal won the toss and asked Hong Kong to bat first. Nepal had a dream start with the ball as Karan KC removed Hong Kong opener Martin Coetzee on the very first delivery of the game.

Anshuman Rath then joined his skipper Nizakat Khan in the middle. The duo added 61 runs off 43 deliveries for the second wicket before Nizakat Khan was bowled by Gulsan Jha for 25 runs off 20 deliveries.

Babar Hayat walked in next and he, alongside Rath, took the home side to 65/2 in eight overs. However, the rain intervened and the game could not be continued further. There was no respite as the contest was called off in the end.

Anshuman Rath was playing a gem of a knock as he remained unbeaten for 36 runs off 24 deliveries, including four boundaries and one maximum. Meanwhile, Babar Hayat was unbeaten at three runs off three deliveries. For Nepal, Karan KC and Gulsan Jha picked up one wicket each, while Pratis GC remained wicketless after a spell of three overs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App