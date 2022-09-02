Asia Cup 2022: “Cameraman plays better than Hong Kong”- Hong Kong trolled after getting all out for 38 against Pakistan

Asia Cup qualifiers Hong Kong received a battering from Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday (September 2).

The minnows were bowled out for just 38 runs as all of their batsmen failed to reach double figures. Babar Azam and Co. won the match by a significant margin of 155 runs to qualify for the Super 4s and set up yet another Indo-Pak clash on Sunday (September 4).

Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 8/4, while Mohammad Nawaz scalped three wickets. Naseem Shah picked up a couple of wickets while Shahnawaz Dahani chipped in with one as the opposition was bundled out in just 10.4 overs.

This batting effort of Hong Kong created many unwanted records for the team. Not surprisingly, fans on Twitter trolled the losing side for their batting collapse against Pakistan. Here are some of the reactions:

38 - HK at Dubai, today

60 - WI at Karachi, 2018

80 - NZ at Christchurch, 2010



This performance from the Hong Kong side is even more surprising because in their previous match, they managed a respectable 152/5.

Speaking to broadcasters Star Sports after the match, the team's captain, Nizakat Khan, blamed poor shot-making from his side and good bowling from the opposition for their misery.

“Lots of learning from these two games. I must give credit to Pakistan. Their bowling was phenomenal, and our shot-making was poor.”

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smash fifties against Hong Kong

Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman hit half-centuries against Hong Kong. While Rizwan smashed 78 runs off 57 balls, Zaman scored 41-ball 53 to help Pakistan post 193/2 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Khushdil Shah also played a cameo, scoring a 15-ball 35, including four sixes in the 20th over. However, skipper Babar Azam once again failed to reach double figures as he departed for just nine runs. .

However, Babar Azam was happy with the overall performance of his side. He told Star Sports after the match:

"Very good win for us. Weren't able to get our shots away initially with the bat. Our plan is for batters at the top to play at the end. Becomes easier for those coming in. Naseem and Dahani are performing really well, having made debuts very recently."

The victorious team will look to carry their form into the upcoming contest against India in the Super 4 stage of the 2022 Asia Cup. Having suffered a narrow five-wicket loss to the Men in Blue earlier in the tournament, this would be an opportunity to get even.

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are the other teams that have qualified for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. The two teams will lock horns in Sharjah on Saturday (September 3) to kick off the next round of the tournament.

