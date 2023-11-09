Hong Kong Women All Stars T20 Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The upcoming Hong Kong Women All Stars T20 Series 2023 will be held from November 10 to 12, hosted by Cricket Hong Kong to showcase and bolster women's cricket talent in their country.

Two teams - Jade Jets and Bauhinia Stars - will compete in the tournament at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong.

Andy Cottam, Women's Head Coach at Cricket Hong Kong, promptly shared his excitement about the event and its potential to highlight local talent. In addition, he also pointed out how this series will provide an opportunity for rising players to compete with domestic and international stars.

Hong Kong Women All Stars T20 Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: November 10 – Jade Jets Women vs Bauhinia Stars Women – 11:30 am IST

Match 2: November 11 – Bauhinia Stars Women vs Jade Jets Women – 06:30 am IST

Match 3: November 12 – Jade Jets Women vs Bauhinia Stars Women – 11:30 am IST

Hong Kong Women All Stars T20 Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Hong Kong Women All Stars T20 Series 2023 will be live-streamed exclusively on the FanCode app and website in India, with no television channel broadcasting the event in the country. People can also live stream it on Cricket Hong Kong’s Facebook page.

Hong Kong Women All Stars T20 Series 2023: Full Squads

Jade Jets Women:

Betty Chan, Natasha Miles (c), Shanzeen Shahzad, Shing Chan, Elysa Hubbard, Fatima Amir, Mariko Hill, Shizuka Miyaji, Sita Magar, Heiley Lui (wk), Alison Siu, Gurkamal Kaur, Maheen Haider, Maira Saleem Balochh, Pushti Lakhani

Bauhinia Stars Women:

Mas Elysa, Tammy Chu, Yee Shan To, Kary Chan (c), Rubina Chhetry, Sin Yee Ho Cindy, Emma Lai (wk), Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Joyleen Kaur (wk), Iqra Sahar, Karen Poon, Mahekdeep Kaur, Maryam Bibi, Mya Gardner, Ruchitha Venkatesh.