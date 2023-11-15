Hong Kong Women's T20I Series 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Hong Kong vs Japan, Match 2

Two games were played on the first day of the Hong Kong Women's T20I Series 2023. Tanzania Women faced Nepal Women in the first game, while Hong Kong Women took on Japan Women in the second match.

Hong Kong Women are in first place with a Net Run Rate of +3.506. Tanzania Women have a Net Run Rate of +1.350 and are in second position on the points table. Nepal Women and Japan Women lost their matches on the first day. They are in the last two positions in the points table.

Hong Kong Women and Tanzania Women start their campaign on a positive note

Tanzania elected to bat after winning the toss against Nepal. Hudaa Omary and Aisha Mohamed scored 20-plus runs each for Tanzania. The African nation posted a total of 115/7 on the board. Sangita Rai was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal, with two wickets for 16 runs in three overs.

Sita Rana Magar scored 43 runs off 31 deliveries and looked focused. However, Nepal were bundled out for 88 runs in 16.5 overs. Sophia Frank-Jerome took three wickets for as many runs in 2.5 overs and won the Player of the Match award.

In the second game between Hong Kong and Japan, the hosts elected to bowl after winning the toss. Japan skipper Mai Yanagida made 32 runs off 46 deliveries, leading her team from the front. However, Japan could make only 78 runs in 19.5 overs before getting all out.

Kary Chan took a fifer and gave away just 10 runs in 2.5 overs. It was her third five-wicket haul in T20Is. Iqra Sahar picked up three wickets for 10 runs in four overs. Mariko finished her four-over spell with figures of 1/7.

Hong Kong openers Hill and Natasha Miles added 72 runs for the first wicket. The hosts easily won the match in 10.4 overs with nine wickets in hand.