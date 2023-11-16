Hong Kong Women's T20I Series 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Nepal vs Hong Kong, Match 4

Tanzania Women faced Japan Women in the third match of the Hong Kong Women’s T20I Series 2023 on Thursday, November 16, at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The other game of the day saw Nepal Women facing Hong Kong Women at the same venue.

Hong Kong Women have won both their matches so far and are still in first place. They have a Net Run Rate of +3.565. Tanzania Women also retained their second position after winning their second game. They have a Net Run Rate of +3.450.

Nepal and Japan have lost both their games so far and are in the last two places. Nepal have a Net Run Rate of -2.331, while Japan have a Net Run Rate of -4.459.

Japan stumble against Tanzania, Hong Kong outclass Nepal

Japan won the toss and elected to bowl after winning the toss against Tanzania. Saum Mtae, Tanzania’s opener, made 36 runs off 32 deliveries. Sophia Frank Jerome contributed 25 runs off 15 deliveries. Their knock helped Tanzania reach 139 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Erika Toguchi Quinn and Ayumi Fujikawa took three wickets each for Japan. Ahilya Chandel took two, while Palak Gundecha picked up one wicket.

Japan were bundled out for just 28 runs, and no batter could score a double-digit score. Tanzania won this game by 111 runs. Neema Pius and Mwajabu Salum bagged two wickets each. Perice Kamunya, Saum Mtae, and Monica Pascal scalped one wicket each.

The second game of the day between Hong Kong and Nepal was a low-scoring affair. Nepal could make only 56 runs in 18 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat. Rubina Chhetry was the only batter who managed to go past the 10-run mark. She scored 25 runs off 30 deliveries.

Iqra Sahar picked up three wickets, while Ruchitha Venkatesh took two wickets. Betty Chan, Mariko Hill, and Kary Chan dismissed one batter each.

Hong Kong had no trouble in chasing down a mere target of 57 runs. They reached the mark in just nine overs with nine wickets in hand. Natasha Miles scored 30 runs off 23 deliveries, while Shanzeen Shahzad contributed 20 runs off 27 deliveries.