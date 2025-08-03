"Hope dekar haarenge jisse tum logo ko aur dard ho" - Top 10 funny memes from Day 4 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

England reached 339 for six in the final innings at the stumps on Day 4 of the fifth Test against India on Sunday (August 3) at the Kennington Oval in London. They need 35 runs to win the game on the final day with four wickets in hand.Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope started the proceedings for England on Sunday with an overnight score of 50/1. Visiting bowlers managed to dismiss them in the opening session, giving their team hope in the contest. Joe Root (105) and Harry Brook (111) then hit brilliant centuries and put on a 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket to put England in the driver's seat in the steep chase of 374.The visitors later made a comeback by reducing the hosts to 339/6 before inclement weather conditions stopped the play. The match officials called stumps after a while as the weather did not allow the game to resume.Fans enjoyed the enthralling action that unfolded during the penultimate day of the final Test. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:&quot;Bade aasani se nhi haarenge. Abhi thoda hope dekar haarenge jisse tum logo ko aur dard ho (We will not lose easily. We will give some hope and lose so that you people feel more pain),&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Unless India level the series, you have to admit that England are the better team&quot; - Sunil Gavaskar during Day 4 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 TestLegendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently opined that the Shubman Gill-led side failed to capitalize and finish the games after performing well for the majority of the sessions in the series. Speaking on the matter while commentating on the fourth day of the fifth Test, Gavaskar said (via TOI):&quot;At the end of the day, it’s the result that matters. Unless India win this game and level the series, you have to admit that England are the better team. It doesn’t matter how many sessions you’ve won. Yes, 2-2 would be a fair result given India have won more sessions overall.&quot;Do you agree with Sunil Gavaskar's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section. You can get live match updates of the Oval Test here.