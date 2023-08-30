“Hope you get to watch the game amidst your busy schedule” – Ravichandran Ashwin engages in hilarious banter with Narendra Modi’s parody account

Ravichandran Ashwin engaged in a hilarious banter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parody account on Wednesday, August 30. That came as the off-spinner shared a post on X (previously known as Twitter) on the occasion of the Asia Cup opener in Pakistan.

Ashwin reminded fans about former India opener Virender Sehwag’s triple century in Multan, which will host the opening game between Pakistan and Nepal. Sehwag amassed 309 runs off 375 balls as India declared at 675/5. The Test match ended in a draw.

In his post, Ashwin also wished luck to Nepal, who will play their first-ever game in the tournament. The latter beat the UAE by seven wickets in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup final in May 2023 to qualify for the 50-over tournament.

The 36-year-old wrote on X:

“Asia Cup begins today at Multan where @virendersehwag made a triple hundred, but for today @CricketNep fans can u fill me in about the exciting talents coming from your part of the world? #PAKvsNEP”

Narendra Modi’s parody account replied:

“Nepal for the win, full support to them."

Ashwin responded:

“Yes sir, hope you get to watch the game amidst your busy schedule.”

This is not the first time that Ashwin has replied to Narendra Modi’s parody account. He had previously shared a similar post while congratulating the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Chandrayaan-3’s success.

On the professional front, Ashwin will next be seen in action against South Africa in a two-Test series later this year. He recently scalped 15 wickets in the two-Test series in West Indies. India won the series 1-0 to kickstart their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle (2023-25).

2023 Asia Cup full schedule

August 30: Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan

August 31: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Kandy

September 2: India vs Pakistan in Pallekele, Kandy

September 3: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore

September 4: India vs Nepal in Kandy

September 5: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan in Lahore

September 6: A1 vs B2 in Lahore

September 9: B1 vs B2 in R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

September 10: A1 vs A2 in Colombo

September 12: A2 vs B1 in Colombo

September 14: A1 vs B1 in Colombo

September 15: A2 vs B2 in Colombo

September 17: Final in Colombo

Group A: India, Pakistan and Nepal

Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan

Irrespective of their positions after the first round

Babar Azam's Pakistan will remain A1 and the Rohit Sharma-led India will stay A2 (If either of them don’t qualify, then Nepal will take their position)

Dasun Shanka's Sri Lanka will remain B1 and the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh will stay B2 (If either of them don’t qualify, then Afghanistan will take their position)

